Riley is eager to find out what his partner, Violet, may be “hiding” on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days after arriving in Vietnam. The TLC star appears suspicious during the series, however, fans are urging him to “enjoy the moment” after he and Violet met for the first time in person.

After forming a relationship online, Riley is ready to spend “the rest of his life” with Violet if things “work out” in person. He heads to Vietnam on a two-week trip to finally spend time with her. Upon arrival at the airport, Riley was struck by Violet’s beauty. However, things don’t appear so great for the duo as they get to know each other some more.

Credit: 90 Day Fiancé YouTube channel

Riley asks what Violet is “hiding” on 90 Day Fiancé

During 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Riley confronts Violet and asks her if she is hiding something.

He says in a confessional: “Violet, she’s not sharing information with me.”

Violet’s phone gets a notification and Riley asks: “Who’s that?”

She replies: “It’s my friend.”

However, Riley gets frustrated and says: “It was a guy with his shirt off and you won’t show me who it is? You lie.”

Violet says that she’s not lying which leaves Riley confused.

Riley and Violet on 90 Day Fiancé

Riley is a military veteran who hails from Pennsylvania.

He’s 48 years old and travels to Vietnam to follow his heart and meet Violet in person.

Speaking on the show, Riley explained that he never says the words: “I love you,” because he’s said it to people in the past and they have walked away.

Now he’s hoping to find a relationship that will last the rest of his life with Violet who is 43.

Riley & Violet | 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Will Riley let down his guard and fall in love? Don't miss what happens to the new couples of #90DayFiance: Before the 90 Days, premiering June 4 at 8/7c. Posted by 90 Day Fiance on Thursday, May 25, 2023

Riley hired a private investigator

After meeting on a dating app, Riley and Violet’s romance blossomed over a two-year period.

However, before their in-person relationship began, Riley expressed some suspicions about his partner to a private investigator.

He had doubts over Violet’s divorce as well as whether she had stopped using the dating app that they met on.

Speaking to the investigator on the TLC show, he said that he wanted to “protect himself.”

He added that the two have experienced trust issues in the two years they’ve known one another.

Some fans weighed in on Riley and Violet’s drama with one tweeting: “Riley. Get over it. Enjoy the moment.”

However, others wrote that they thought Violet “didn’t seem interested in Riley.”

More added that Riley’s two-week holiday to Vietnam isn’t “enough time” to “figure out if Violet is the right choice for him to marry.”

