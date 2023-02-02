Robert from My 600-lb Life sadly passed away halfway through his treatment. He left behind fiancée Kathryn Lemanski and his mother, who was battling Lyme disease during the filming of his episode.

The My 600-lb Life star said “this is no life for anyone” before his process with Dr Now began and was eager to turn his life around.

At the beginning of each episode of the TLC series, it is explained the chances of long-term success for the patients is just five per cent.

WARNING: Content of a disturbing nature ahead

Robert’s upbringing

My 600-lb Life season 6 episode 8 focused on Robert’s story. He lived in New Jersey and was 41 years old.

Speaking during his TLC show episode, Robert said: “When I was a baby, I was born with a club-foot.”

He added he also suffered “almost permanent hearing loss.”

Robert’s club-foot was “corrected” and he was able to walk “normally again” at two or three years old. However, he said his childhood was “happy” even though he “felt like an outcast.”

His addiction to food began at a young age. Robert claimed at nine years old he was sexually molested by a boy.

He said: “I definitely found comfort in food.”

At 12 or 13 years old he weighed 225lb.

My 600-lb Life: Robert passed away

Robert’s My 600-lb Life episode saw him say he’d been fighting a weight loss battle for 31 years.

While going out to buy his groceries, his mother said: “I think he’s trying to kill himself with food. This is like a slow suicide.”

Speaking of his food addiction, Robert said: “As bad as it was for me, food just made me happy… I couldn’t even contemplate how I let myself get like this.”

When Robert was 19 his older brother passed away, which led him into a depression. He said following his brother’s death, he weighed more than 600lb. At 36 years old, Robert said he weighed 700lb.

On My 600-lb Life, Robert received weight loss surgery, lost more than 300lb, and spent time in a care facility. However, his “body deteriorated” and he “couldn’t overcome how fast his body was failing,” per the TLC show.

Robert tragically died from a heart attack on November 15, 2017. He was 41 years old. A GoFundMe page was set up to help pay for his memorial service.

Kathryn Lemanski was Robert’s fiancée

Robert’s fiancée, Kathryn Lemanski, appeared on his My 600-lb Life episode. She said during the show that she had hopes and dreams of having a family with him one day.

Speaking to Asbury Park Press in 2018 she said she was tackling her own medical issues. She said: “I’d been with him since 19… not only did I lose him but I had no idea how to start over.”

She can be found on LinkedIn in 2023 and writes on her profile that she’s worked at Younique Products since 2017.

If you or someone you know needs support, there are many eating disorder helplines in the UK here to help. Beat can be contacted at 0808 801 0677 while Mind’s contact number is 0300 123 3393.

If you are based in the US, you can call NEDA on (800) 931-2237.

WATCH MY 600-LB LIFE ON TLC WEDNESDAYS AT 8/7C

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK