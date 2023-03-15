Season 6 cast member Rosanna makes her return to Return to Amish alongside her boyfriend Johnny, however, it seems like he and Rosanna’s brother Ray are set to come to blows.

Return to Amish returns to TLC for season 7, and sees the cast members live as English people and experience a life they’re shielded from in the Amish community. This season, they’re off to sunny Florida.

We take a closer look at Rosanna’s relationship with her boyfriend Johnny.

Who is Rosanna’s boyfriend Johnny on Return to Amish?

Rosanna Miller is a returning cast member in Return to Amish and was first introduced to us in season 6. She revealed she had a boyfriend, Johnny Detweiler as the season went on.

Johnny and Rosanna have a daughter together, Clara Rose Detweiler. Her pregnancy was revealed soon after their relationship was announced.

Although it may seem like the two are happy together, their relationship seems to be hitting some rocks in the new series.

The Return to Amish relationship could be on the rocks

Rosanna reveals that Johnny really wants her to stay Amish, however, she says there are still a lot of things she wants to do in the English world.

Johnny then says that Rosanna said she’s willing to stay Amish for him, however, Rosanna then reveals there’s a big chance she won’t see her family ever again.

We’ll have to stay tuned to see how their relationship progresses throughout the series.

Rosanna’s brother Ray and boyfriend Johnny set to come to blows

Rosanna’s brother Ray is also a cast member in Return to Amish, and it seems like he and Johnny have more than a few issues with each other.

In the trailer, we see Ray talking to the camera saying he doesn’t want Rosanna’s reputation ruined.

A later clip shows Ray screaming at Johnny with a few censored words and it looks like Johnny then goes to throw a punch at his ‘brother-in-law.’

It seems like we have a dramatic series ahead of us!

WATCH RETURN TO AMISH FROM TUESDAY MARCH 14 ON TLC AT 10 PM ET