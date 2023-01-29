Four generations of The Rollofs came to an end after longtime followers of Little People, Big World received the sad news of the death of one of the most important members of the family – Matt’s father. But what happened, what was the Roloff tragic family news and loss and why was Matt Roloff crying during the episode?

If there’s anything The Roloff Family will never fail to do, it is having each other’s back despite the occasional drama erupting within the family. Following the news of an unexpected death in the family, Matt Roloff shared the sad news with his millions of followers.

Despite all the hardships the family has been through, they have surely shown their strength by continuing to share their lives with longtime fans. Be it their highest or lowest moments, they have always kept it real.

As episodes in Little People Big World are filmed in advance, many fans wondered why Matt Roloff was crying and struggling to speak during the episode aired in November 2022.

Why was Matt Roloff crying? LPBW episode explained

It was announced Matt Roloff’s father, Ron Roloff, best known as Papa by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren sadly passed away on July 31, 2022, at age 84. However, the LPBW episode aired in November.

As the episode aired, Matt broke down in tears during the confessional after sharing the sad news with the Roloff family. Wiping away tears and attempting to share the news with the cameras, Caryn comforted him as he tried to hold back his tears.

The star then announced his beloved father, whose name was Ronald, had passed away. Matt told the cameras: “After putting up a very good fight for several weeks, he finally succumbed to his lung issues, and he passed away peacefully.”

The 61-year-old admitted to the cameras it was a difficult and unprecedented time for the family, with his partner Caryn describing it as a “rollercoaster”.

Ronald suffered from chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Back in 1999, Matt also lost his brother Josh due to being born with a heart problem. Despite doctor’s not being sure how long he would live, Josh survived until his 30s.

Matt Roloff’s close bond with his father and last words

Reality star Matt roloff took to social media to share the devastating news. He described his father as an “inspiration to many” before the Little People Big World episode aired months later.

Matt Roloff was the first to break the sad news with his followers as messages of support began pouring in supporting the LPBW community.

In a message, he wrote: “A sad week for the Roloff Family.. my dad… affectionately known as ‘papa’ to his 10 grandchildren and his 10 great grandkids peacefully went home to be with his Lord and Savior yesterday evening.”

“He literally loved people, and anyone who ever came in contact with him knows that! His love for Jesus was so evident throughout his entire life and certainly in his final hours,” he wrote in another paragraph.

Matt revealed one part of Ronald’s final words was how proud he was of him and his many accomplishments.

