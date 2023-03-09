Sarah Neely appeared on TLC’s My 600-Lb Life series weighing in at 642 pounds, but after finally battling her food addiction, she has lost a shocking amount of weight. However, it hasn’t all been smooth sailing since the cameras turned off.

The show’s Dr. Now, who has a whopping net worth of over $6 million in 2021, wasn’t focused on simply getting Sarah into surgery, but the Texas-based surgeon wanted to understand her history. Season 6’s Sarah Neely had a heartbreaking back story as she revealed that her overeating was linked to her battle with substance abuse issues.

After following her journey on My 600-Lb Life fans want an update on Sarah’s life.

Sarah reveals traumatic childhood led to weight gain

When Sarah first came on the TLC show she weighed in at 642 pounds and said she has struggled with her weight since being a child. By 8 years old, Sarah weighed 200 pounds which she thinks could have happened as a result of her trauma.

Her dad’s drinking problem and her mom’s addiction would lead to fights between them which would then exacerbate her overeating. Her parent’s divorce also exaggerated her food binges.

My 600-Lb Life’s Sarah Neely lost a shocking amount of weight

Sarah said on the show: “My mom tells me I would overeat from my earliest age and I think it started when I was around 3.” She revealed that out of her three siblings, she was the only one who is overweight.

Neely had suffered from a young age and at just 24 years old she was determined to turn her life around with the help of Dr. Nowzaradan.

She was dedicated to the program which allowed her to qualify for a gastrectomy. By the end of the show she had lost almost 320 pounds; which is nearly as much as fellow alum, Nikki Webster’s impressive 400-pound weight loss transformation.

Neely appeared on TLC’s episode of My 600-Lb. Life: Where Are They Now to update viewers on how she was getting along since the show.

Whilst Sarah’s weight loss journey is thriving she noted some personal struggles that she has had to deal with. In April 2019, Sarah suffered a miscarriage, with her four-month baby. Following this devastating time, she struggled with her mental health.

However, in May 2020, things appeared to be looking up for Sarah as she announced that she was engaged to her now-husband Jonah. The duo also revealed they were expecting a baby. Her daughter, Gwen, has since been born and Sarah shares many updates about the family on her Instagram account.

Just like My 600-lb Life’s Julian, who keeps fans updated on Facebook, Sarah also shares updates for fans on social media. Many of her posts see her speaking about her own battle with sobriety. As she shared with her followers that she has now been sober for many years and has a brand new lease on life.

WATCH MY 600-LB LIFE ON TLC WEDNESDAYS AT 8/7C