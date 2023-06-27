Scott and Liz on 90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise are over as he addresses a woman called Tiffany on Instagram. He left Lidia, went on vacation with his ex Liz, and now hinted at a new potential love interest. Liz came back on the scene when he called it quits with Lidia but Scott has made no effort to hide his attraction for a new woman.

The 90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise couple Scott and Liz shared their romance while on vacation. They dated for eight months online, where he sent her over $17,000 before she ghosted him out of nowhere. He had been speaking to Lidia for over a year when Liz reconnected with him, but now his gaze has turned to someone new.

Scott and Liz on 90 Day Fiance

Scott and Liz are a couple on TLC‘s 90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise, who are no longer together. He went back to her after splitting up with Lidia, despite never thinking he would see her again, and took Liz to a resort.

After reuniting, Liz felt that Scott was acting “desperate” by always saying he loves her and even asking her if she wanted to move to the US with him. Liz had confessed that she did not like it when Scott talked about marriage.

She reminded him repeatedly that they were just having fun. Scott called Liz his “soulmate” after meeting her just once and even said that he wanted to see her by his deathbed when he passed away.

He now has his eye on someone new

After Liz got “overwhelmed” by Scott’s actions, she packed her stuff from his room. Liz then booked herself another room in the same hotel and decided to change her plane tickets.

Scott recently posted an Instagram addressing Tiffany and said: “I think you’re really beautiful, I would definitely like that chance to get to know you.” He also added, “I could drive your way, it’s a long drive for one date.”

Now we know Scott and Liz are done, he’s ready for a new relationship. He also told the mystery woman called Tiffany, “I do have a crush on you, I’d love a chance to win your heart if you’re open, if not you have a friend for life.”

As for Scott and his original partner, Lidia, their on-camera split did not lead to good terms. Now, they do not follow each other on social media as they once did, especially after he was originally meant to take Lidia on holiday.

Scott wishes Lidia ‘the best’

Scott shared a tribute piece wishing Lidia the best after their split. He posted a video of the two of them together, to which Josh Seiter asked if she is single now. Josh said he is “in an open relationship.”

Fans who are backing his decision to leave Lidia have inundated his comments, many of which he has responded to. One said: “You don’t need to explain yourself to anyone Scott, people need to mine their own business.”

He replied: “If they get hateful and don’t even follow me… I just block or delete.” When a fan asked if he is still with Lidia despite the farewell video, Scott responded with: “No!!! It’s obvious lol.”

