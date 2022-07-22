Season 17 of Sister Wives finally drops with a premiere date













The hit show starring the Brown family is back for series 17, and TLC has just dropped the premiere date on Instagram

After Christine left the family last year, series 17 of Sister Wives promises to be dramatic and TLC knows it. Posting the premiere date on Instagram, we’re in for a ride with the larger-than-life family.

When is Sister Wives back?

Sister Wives is back on our screens this September 11 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC, so you best be ready for the drama. As the fourth ring falls from the ‘I’, we’re guaranteed to see all the drama that will unfold. As you probably know, Kody and Christine split last year.

At the end of the last series, Christine cited ‘lack of intimacy’ for their split. After 25 years, Kody said that he was ‘still grieving’ in the one-off special that followed.

‘I’d been loving to you. I’ve been your husband’

Crumbling relationships?

Down from four wives to three, how will the dynamic change for the polyamorous family? Well, the last series saw Meri and Kody’s relationship on the rocks, with Kody saying that the two are no longer in love.

Kody and Meri married in 1990, making her his first wife. They were legally married until 2014 when they separated so Kody could legally marry Robyn. Since then, the two have been together but their relationship has become strained. Will series 17 be the end for them?

Sister Wives timeline

With four wives at one time, it can be hard to keep up with who got married and when – so we’ve done a quick breakdown for you.

1990 – Kody and Meri get married monogamously

1993 – Janelle joins the relationship and they have a plural marriage

1994 – The next year, Christine also joins the marriage

2010 – 16 years later, Kody separates from Meri to legally marry Robyn. However, the five of them are all in a plural marriage.

2021 – Christine, Kody’s third wife, leaves the marriage

How many children do they have?

Altogether, the Brown family has 18 children. Kody has fathered one child with Meri, six with both Janelle and Christine, and two children with Robyn. Kody also married Robyn so he could adopt her three children from a previous relationship – totaling a busy 18!

Watch the new season of Sister Wives on TLC on September 11th.