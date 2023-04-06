After much anticipation, TLC’s hit show Dr Pimple Popper is back in 2023 and fans want to know where the episode 1 patients are now.

Season 9 episode 1 introduced fans to Kenny, Ebonee, Paula, and co. Dr Lee’s patients have viewers curious to find out where they are now.

Let’s take a look at where the patients from Dr Pimple Popper Holy Cyst?! are following their treatment on the TLC show.

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Kenny’s transformation on Dr Pimple Popper

When viewers first met thirty-year-old Kenny, he had over 400 tumors all over his body.

At eight years old, Kenny was diagnosed with Gardner syndrome. He said: “Part of that is colon cancer. At nine years old I had my large intestine, part of my small intestine, and my colon removed.”

He added that around that same time, he noticed the first tumor growing on his head.

After receiving treatment from Dr Sandra Lee, Kenny totally transformed.

He said, 12 weeks after his first surgery, that he looked “amazing.”

Kenny added: “My forehead is smooth, I’ve got my jawline back.”

Viewers also took to Twitter to comment on Kenny’s new look.

Credit: Dr Pimple Popper/TLC Go

Jordan had bumps removed

Heading over to Nashville, Tennessee, viewers met Kim and her son, Jordan, during episode 1.

Kim said: “Jordan is 29 and he has wart-like bumps on his face.”

The bumps were in a butterfly-shaped pattern across his nose.

Jordan has autism and his mother said that the bumps “affect him every day.”

Six weeks post-surgery, the show caught up with Jordan.

Kim mother said: “Jordan looks amazing.”

Jordan thanked Dr Lee and said that he had a “crush” on her at the end of the episode.

What happened to Angelica?

Dr Pimple Popper’s Holy Cyst?! episode viewers also couldn’t believe Angelica’s transformation.

Upland California native Angelica is 29 years old. She visited Dr Pimple Popper’s office to have her look at a “giant bump” on her lip.

Dr Lee removed the bump from Angelica’s lip. Angelica said after surgery: “I’m looking in the mirror and I can’t believe it’s off my lip. I don’t have to hide anymore… it’s finally over.”

