











Seeking Sister Wife couple Sidian and Tosha Jones are sharing insights into their marriage on TLC. However, many are now looking into Sidian’s past to find out who his first ‘wife’ was and what happened between them.

When Sidian first met Tosha, who is now his ‘wife’, he was in a relationship with someone else.

They have been together for at least four years, but Tosha isn’t Sidian’s first ‘wife’. In fact, he shares children with a woman called Lavandulou Seymour, as per Screenrant, who he was previously in a monogamous relationship with.

Sidian Jones’ first ‘wife’

Sidian’s first ‘wife’, Lavandulou Seymour, left him and Tosha before they began filming the third season of Seeking Sister Wife in 2021. In the comments section of Tracie Trendy Show‘s YouTube video, his ex broke her silence.

Lavandulou is a mother, artist and growth consultant who regularly shares her art on Instagram. She claimed: “I was in no way interested in polygamy, or even polyamory the ten years Sidian and I were together.” Tosha disagreed with her claim.

When Sidian and Lavandulou were in a relationship, they had three children together. Tosha’s 2016 mugshot has also been found, as per Screenrant. Fans discovered Tosha and Sidian’s first wife were arrested on the same day.

Lavandulou claimed they had unrelated charges before adding she felt the need to speak out on “Sidian being unfaithful”. She also claimed she couldn’t “let the both of them villainize me any more and rewrite the truth”.

Sidian is thought to have met Tosha through his ex at work, and was never legally married previously, according to Lavandulou.

Sidian has been contacted by Reality Titbit for comment.

The Seeking Sister Wife star’s life pre-TLC

Sidian had a successful career before filming with TLC. He founded MyMythos in January 2019 and has since worked as a personal mythologist, as well as being founder and speaker of religion framework Open Source Religion.

He previously worked in graphic and product design and, before that, worked for a company that produces vaping juice. Tosha, however, has a career in real estate and doesn’t have children of her own.

More recently, though, Tosha and Sidian moved into a new home in Beaverton, Oregon. According to Screenrant, the couple live there with Sidian’s three children.

Where Sidian and Tosha are today

Sidian and Tosha continue to look for a new Sister Wife, and a woman called Arielle is making a promising impact as they search for a third person to join their polygamous relationship.

Arielle Jazmine Roque is a 28-year-old beauty pageant star from the Philippines. According to her Instagram account, @ariellejazmineroque, Arielle is still living in Asia but is a friend who Tosha introduced to Sidian.

Sidian said on the show: “Arielle is perfect for us because she’s so genuine. She had great emotional intelligence.” Tosha added: “And she’s not hesitant to boss Sidian around.”

Tosha first met Arielle through career-related circumstances. She said: “Arielle is a friend I met at work, probably four or five years ago now. And I actually went on a work trip to the Philippines and spent a lot of time with her.”

