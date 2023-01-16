90 Day Fiance fans are asking whether Shaeeda is pregnant after she shared a clip to Instagram of Bilal saying he’d “love to have her baby.” The TLC couple are staying quiet but have certainly raised a few questions in fans’ minds.

Many are convinced Shaeeda Sween’s social media activity suggests she may be expecting a child with her husband, Bilal Hazziez. She wrote: “We look forward to continuing our journey together. This party is just getting started.”

As their recent 90 Day Fiance storyline – where Shaeeda was open about her desire to try for a baby – plays out, eyes have been focused on Shaeeda’s clothing. She’s been seen wearing lots of baggy clothes for yoga, fans noticed.

90 Day: Shaeeda talks pregnancy

Shaeeda revealed she is not taking birth control but said Bilal is using protection. She admitted to her friend Eutris that she’s given Bilal an ultimatum for the first time, which included needing an answer on whether he wants kids.

When asked if she’d choose her marriage or a baby, Shaeeda said she’d choose a baby. She gave Bilal nine months to decide if he wants to get pregnant with her. Bilal had previously said he’d “welcome a child” if she fell pregnant.

Shaeeda shares baby news on Instagram

Shaeeda took to Instagram on January 15 to share a clip of the upcoming Tell All episode set to air on January 22. During the video, Bilal gets down on one knee and gives her a baby grow, telling her he would love to have her baby.

The message on the baby grow states: “If you think I’m cute, you should see my mommy.” Bilal asked if she would have his baby and if she would “go half” on a baby with him. Since then, fans have asked if she’s pregnant with his child.

Reality Titbit has contacted 90 Day Fiance’s representatives and Shaeeda for comment.

90 Day Fiance fans speculate pregnancy

Since Shaeeda began sharing her dreams of having a baby on 90 Day Fiance, fans have been paying close attention to what she wears on Instagram. One live in which she wore a large jumper certainly got viewers thinking.

One fan wrote: “I seriously think she is pregnant. I thought that at the tell all. It’s been a while since this season was filmed, so I wouldn’t be shocked if they are.”

Another penned: “I’m going to predict this right here, right now, Shaeeda is pregnant as we speak. She couldn’t post until after the Tell All so we should be seeing their announcement any day now.”

“Shaeeda may already be pregnant,” reacted a fellow 90 Day Fiance viewer.

WATCH 90 DAY FIANCE: HAPPILY EVER AFTER ON TLC AND DISCOVER+ ON SUNDAYS AT 8 PM

