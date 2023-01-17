Sherlon and Aryanna are a prominent couple on 90 Day Fiance‘s spin-off, Love In Paradise. At the end of season 2, however, it seems Sherlon has now ‘married’ another woman.

The season 2 finale of 90 Day Fiance: Love In Paradise, showed Sherlon promise to be ‘exclusive’ with Aryanna, but since filming ended, it seems like the relationship might not have lasted.

We take a look into Sherlon and Aryanna’s relationship since the end of the show.

Sherlon and Aryanna’s 90-Day Fiance relationship

Sherlon and Aryanna first appeared in the 90 Day Fiance spin-off: Love In Paradise.

The pair met in 2019 when Aryanna visited Jamacia on vacation with her sister. Their holiday fling then lead to Aryanna becoming pregnant, with baby Odin.

This series saw Sherlon finally get the paternity papers Aryanna needed to get him added to Odin’s birth certificate, which gave Aryanna hope they were one step closer to becoming a family.

90 Day Fiance’s Sherlon ‘married’ someone else in December 2022

In December 2022 US weekly reported that Sherlon had allegedly ‘married’ another woman.

In an Instagram post no longer visible to the public, In Touch Weekly and other publications report that Sherlon allegedly posted photos from his wedding with another woman on Instagram in December 2022. He captioned the posts “#married #mr& Mrs McInnis #islandthing”

At the time of writing, Sherlon has now set his Instagram to private. His bio does not reveal his relationship status, although it does read: “Proud father of King Odin.” His profile picture is also a picture of his son.

Aryanna is ‘thriving’ on Instagram

Aryanna has made no comments about Sherlon on her Instagram page, however, she seems to be thriving.

In one of her most recent posts, she shows off her body transformation, something she had been working on since before her 90 Day Fiance stint.

She also posts many pictures of her and Sherlon’s son Odin. In one of the captions she wrote: “OJC, I’m so blessed to be your mama. You’re all mine and that’s all I’ll ever need.”

The 90-Day Fiance stars no longer follow each other on Instagram.

