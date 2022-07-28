











Viewers of My 600-lb Life are wanting to know what happened to siblings Carlton and Shantel on My 600-lb Life. The brother and sister appeared on the TLC show because they wanted to change their lives. They had all the aspirations any other young people have, but their traumatic childhood led them to eating habits that have destroyed their chances of living the lives they want to.

Carlton and Shantel hadn’t left the house in years and were desperate for their lives to change. Shantel blamed herself for her brother’s weight gain and said on the TLC show that she wished she had set a better example.

Meet Carlton on My 600-lb Life

Appearing on My 600-lb Life season 8, Carlton Oglesby is desperate to get help from Dr Now on the TLC show.

Carlton, at the age of five or six weighed around 200 lbs. He was bullied at school due to his weight

By 18 years old he was around 500 lbs.

He was speaking to someone called Monica online when he appeared on the show and she asked if she could help him in his weight loss journey and the two met for the first time before he went to Texas for surgery.

Who is Shantel Oglesby

Shantel Oglesby is Carlton’s older brother.

By the time she was 13, she was over 350 lbs.

Shantel went to college but had to drop at around 20 years old due to weighing 450 lbs. Speaking of this time in her life, Shantel said it was “really hard” for her because it felt like she was “giving up” on her future.

Both Carlton and Shantel decided that they had to improve their lives and embarked on going to Texas to seek help from Dr Now.

When viewers met Shantel on My 600-lb Life, she was already mother and had a partner named Michael.

Carlton and Shantel now

Since embarking on their weight loss journey on My 600-lb Life, Carlton and Shantel are living healthily. They both lost hundreds of pounds during the show.

As per Shantel’s Instagram bio, she’s living a “New life” with “New beginnings”. She has a beauty line of her own and can be found on Instagram @600poundtransformationshantel with almost 2K followers.

Carlton writes in his IG bio that he’s “Living a Healthy Life” but he hasn’t posted since 2020.

Shantel wished Carlton a Happy 25th Birthday in 2021 via Facebook.

Carlton’s Facebook page shows that he’s no eneged to Monica Topping, his girlfriend who appeared on My 600-lb Life.

