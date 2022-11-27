Fans have gotten to know the Sister Wives cast over the past 12 years. The show first launched on TLC and shows the polygamous life of Kody Brown and his wives. The family always appears united despite any battles in life, but the Sister Wives cast has been devastated by death after many losses over the years.

Kody, Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn Brown have all had their fair share of tragedies in life including the deaths of family members very close to the Sister Wives stars.

Even throughout the departure of Christine from the family, which is playing out in season 17 in 2022, the family is still working together to ensure that their kids are happy.

Sister Wives’ Meri lost her mother

In March 2021, Meri Brown’s mother sadly passed away.

People reported Bonnie Ahlstrom Barber died “suddenly” at the age of 76.

At the time of her mother’s death, Meri took to Instagram to explain the news to her followers.

She wrote: “76 years and 17 days was not enough time for the world to feel the beautiful spirit of this beautiful woman. This woman whose life mission was to give, to love, to serve. This woman who only knew how to do for others…”

Robyn’s brother passed away

It’s not only Meri who has experienced the loss of a loved one in the Sister Wives cast.

Robyn’s brother, Paul Howard Sullivan Jr, died from suicide in 2017. He was 22 years old.

Per The US Sun: “The Medical Examiner determined Paul died by suicide from a gunshot wound.”

His obituary states that he was living in Utah at the time of his death and that he is survived by “…his parents Paul and Alice Sullivan, brothers, Bryan and Andrew Sullivan, sisters, Lisa Jessop, Robyn Brown, Fawn Bowles, Sandra Allred, Sara Sullivan, and Taralyce Sullivan, 21 nephews and 11 nieces, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. And his girlfriend Alexandra Green. “

Sister Wives’ Janelle dealt with death of her mother

Another tragedy for the Brown family came in the form of Janelle losing her mother in December 2020.

Sheryl Brown was the wife of Kody Brown until his death in 2013.

Taking to Instagram on Mother’s Day after her mom’s passing, Janelle wrote that she still misses her mom “every day.”

She captioned the post: “…To my mom. I miss you everyday but especially days like today when I once again realize I can never just call you again. Thank you for raising me to be fiercely independent. P.S. Your pup Jack is doing great. I always want to take a picture of something silly he is doing to send to you…”

Kody’s brother and parents passed

The patriarch of the Brown family, Kody Brown, has also experienced huge loss in his life.

The Sister Wives star dealt with the death of his father in 2013. William Winn Brown was 78 years old and, per his obituary, he was a “beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, son, and friend.”

William left behind his siblings, his three wives, and his nine children.

That same year, Kody’s brother also passed away, per In Touch Weekly.

Curtis Taylor Brown died in a motorcycle accident at the age of 34. He left behind his wife, Erica.

If you are affected by any issues raised in the article or would like someone to speak to, please call the Samaritans for free on 116 123. You can also email them at [email protected] or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch in the UK. In the US, please visit Samaritans USA for more information.

You can also contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255). Or text 741741 to get in touch with the Crisis Text Line. Americans can now call or text 988 to reach out and speak to a counselor.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know