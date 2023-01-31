Sister Wives star Christine Brown has taken to Instagram to reveal she’s back on the dating bandwagon after her split from Kody Brown.

Taking to her Instagram, Christine called online dating ‘crazy’ which must mean a lot coming from a Sister Wife! She also said she was excited about new beginnings.

Fans have taken to the comments to offer their dating advice, and they’re also calling for Christine’s dating chronicles to become a reality show.

Kody and Christine split in 2021

Christine and Kody’s split became public in November 2021, after 25 years together. The pair were spiritually married and never legally tied the knot.

Shortly after, his separation from wives Meri and Janelle was revealed on TLC’s Sister Wives: One-on-One.

This means Kody now only has one wife Robyn, to who he is legally married.

In the One-on-One episode, Christine agreed he should go down a path of monogamy with Robyn, even referring to his only remaining wife as his soulmate.

Christine is dating again

Two months after Kody and Christine’s breakup was publicized, the TLC star has taken to Instagram to let her 1 million followers know she’s dating again.

In a post, she wrote: “I’m dating again!! Holy. Hell. Awkward. Dating online is crazy! Any advice for dating at 50?!”

Fans rushed to the comments to show their support and offer Christine their advice.

One follower commented: “Don’t settle and don’t ignore the red flags!”

Another penned: “Anyone else hoping that this becomes a reality show?”

Christine reveals her celebrity crush

The Sister Wives One-on-One episodes revealed a lot about Kody and his wives’ relationships, and Christine didn’t hold back on saying what she wants from her next partner.

Christine said she was looking for someone who “treats her well” before revealing her celebrity crush to host Sukanya Krishnan.

“Shemar Moore. Definitely, I’m blushing. The man is beautiful.”

Unfortunately for Christine, the Criminal Minds star is happily married, but hopefully she can find a look-a-like when she’s swiping through the dating apps!

