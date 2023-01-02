Following her split with longtime partner Kody Brown, Christine is looking aheas=d. Not only did she get candid about her relationship with Kody, but the Sister Wives star revealed her celebrity crush – and it’s nothing like her previous partner.

Christine’s exit from Sister Wives and her breakup with Kody impacted the Brown family. During the latest season of the series, the family went through a series of ups and downs, while the remaining Wives processed her absence.

The reality star announced she was divorcing Kody in November 2021 and now lives in Utah with her daughter Truely. More than a year later, the 50-year-old revealed her ideal perfect man, as well as her current relationship with the Sister Wives.

Christine Brown shades Kody as she reveals her celebrity crush

More than a year since her split from her ex-husband, Kody Brown, Christine is spilling all the tea and listing a few husband-material qualities.

Enjoying her life as a single mother, Christine is now open to giving it another go at love. During an episode of Sunday’s ‘Sister Wives: One on One’, the reality star revealed the type of man she is looking for.

Although she didn’t specify the characteristics, Christine said she was looking for “someone who treats women well”. The reality star also had an example, naming her celebrity crush, none other than a cast member of Criminal Minds.

“Shemar Moore. Definitely,” she told host Sukanya Krishnan. “I’m blushing. The man is beautiful. Just someone who treats women well.”

What happened between Christine and Kody?

Christine met Kody in 1990 during his marriage with Meri Brown. After instantly connecting with each other, the three went from forming a close friendship to Kody and Christine pursuing a relationship.

On November 2021, Christine and Kody announced their breakup. After 25 years together and six children, the star decided to end her ‘spiritual union’ with Kody.

At the time of the announcement, she reassured her followers the two would “continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives” as they co-parented their children.

Kody described their split as a “great deal of sadness”, as he is now in a marriage to Robyn. His ‘spiritual marriage’ to Janelle was confirmed to have ended late last year, and Meri admitted their bond is now Platonic.

Christine on why she ended her friendship with Meri

Not only did Christine speak about Kody, but her current relationship with the rest of the Sister Wives – specifically, Meri.

Christine became the first person to enter Kody and Meri’s marriage. Despite their many years of a great connection, their bond began to fade away.

Following the news of their split, Meri revealed to have felt “betrayed” by also breaking her bond with the Sister Wives, as she missed their “fun” relationship.

Speaking to host Sukanya, she responded to Meri’s statement by revealing their friendship “ended” years ago simply because she no longer trusts her.

