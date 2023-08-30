Sister Wives fans are convinced that Kody Brown owns a gun business as many more ask what the TLC star does for a living. Of course, Kody has been a reality TV star for many years, but some viewers seem to believe that he has a side hustle like many other cast members on the show.

The future of Sister Wives appeared uncertain at times, especially after Kody and Christine Brown split up in 2021. However, the Brown family, including Christine, is back in 2023. Fans are seeing all kinds of new dynamics on the show as more relationships break down on screen.

Credit: TLC YouTube channel

Kody Brown ‘gun business’ rumors

Back in 2022, Reddit users and viewers of Sister Wives were convinced that Kody Brown runs a gun business.

The father-of-eighteen likely has his hands full, but it appears that he has time for a side hustle, according to the Reddit posts.

Lots of users shared photographs of Kody working at a trade show on a stall that sells gun accessories.

Some Reddit users were quick to call Kody a “gun dealer,” but others were keen to note that he appears to be selling accessories on the stall.

According to The Law Offices of Brandon White, the state in which Kody is said to live allows residents to have a gun.

“Arizona permits the open carry of guns in many public places. Residents may own, purchase, and transport firearms without filing for a license or permit. This means there’s no concealed weapons permit in Arizona — anyone legally entitled to own a firearm may carry one.”

Does Kody Brown have a job?

Although Kody technically has a job as a reality TV star, he was in a different line of work when Sister Wives premiered in 2010.

Back then, Kody was working at Das Hundhaus Firearms and Accessories as the company’s president, reports In Touch.

The company has reportedly now closed down.

Kody has a social media following

After being on his family’s reality TV show for over 10 years, it’s no wonder that Kody has racked up hundreds of thousands of followers online.

The TLC star previously shared a link in his bio for Cameo videos, however, it doesn’t appear that he’s opted in to create them anymore.

Kody has almost 390k followers on Twitter and Instagram at the time of writing.

More of the show’s cast members including Christine have capitalized on their social media popularity and sell products on their pages.

