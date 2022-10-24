









Kody Brown rose to fame on TLC show Sister Wives. He, his four wives, and their 18 children have been the focus of the show since 2010. Twelve years on and Sister Wives is still a hit TLC series with fans. But, there have been many changes within the Brown family as of late.

Some changes within the family have shocked fans such as Meri and Christine no longer being Kody’s wives. However, the Browns are also bringing some exciting news to viewers in 2022 as there’s been a marriage for one of their kids.

So, let’s take a look at what fans are saying as they want to know if Kody went to Logan’s wedding.

Meet Logan Brown and Michelle Petty

Logan Brown is the eldest son of Kody and Janelle Brown.

He’s 28 years old and previously appeared on TLC’s Sister Wives.

Pop Culture writes that Logan’s last appearance on Sister Wives was back in 2014 and that he and his now fiancé are both recipients of Master’s degrees.

The two live together in Las Vegas per The Sun.

Logan gets married

Five years ago Logan and Michelle got engaged.

Janelle and Kody said in 2017 that they saw Logan and Michelle’s engagement “coming”.

The parents added that they think that Logan and Michelle are a “great match” and Janelle added that she was “getting worried that Logan would let Michelle slip away”.

On October 22, 2022, Logan and Michelle tied the knot in Mesa, Arizona. Michelle’s Facebook page provided some insight into their big day.

Fans ask if Kody went to Logan’s wedding

Given that there have been some tumultuous times for the Brown family members in recent years, some fans are questioning whether Logan’s father, Kody, attended the wedding.

One fan tweeted: “More amazing picture of Logan’s wedding – Kody Brown still nowhere to be found in a photograph.”

One asked: “Anybody know if Kody even attended Logan’s wedding this weekend? #SisterWives”.

Another tweeted: “Janelle’s oldest son, Logan, got married yesterday. From what I saw on Reddit, Kody was there and sat with Robyn. One would think he’d sit with Janelle as the mom & dad of the groom. #SisterWives”.

A leaked snap shared on a Reddit thread appears to have convinced fans that Kody was in attendance at the wedding.

Logan’s mom, Janelle, took to Instagram Stories to share a snap of herself with her children and her new daughter-in-law, Michelle, at @janellebrown117.

Janelle also shared a photo on her Stories of herself with Christine at the wedding.

Reality Titbit has reached out to Kody’s representative for comment.

