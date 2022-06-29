











Sister Wives fans have flocked to Leon Brown’s Instagram after they revealed their transgender identity. While their mom Meri’s support didn’t go unnoticed, dad Kody hasn’t liked the post and isn’t following Leon on the platform.

Polygamist Kody Brown’s lack of support on social media was quickly recognised by Leon’s followers. Although we haven’t seen his real-life actions toward Leon recently, he isn’t very active online, and last wrote a post in November 2021.

Leon, one of 18 children across four marriages, publicly came out as transgender on June 28th. Leon wrote that they “grew up in a context that was incredibly gendered and restrictive” on their recent Instagram post.

Although Leon has been inundated with messages of support from fans, with their mother Meri liking the post, many noticed that Kody hasn’t made any reference to his child coming out as transgender.

Fans notice Kody’s lack of support

When Christine decided to leave Kody Brown in 2021, he took to Instagram to share his thoughts. However, after Leon revealed they are transgender on social media, he has made no comment within the first 24 hours of the upload.

Fans were quick to notice his lack of support online, but it is unknown how he has reacted to Leon coming out in person. We did notice that he does not currently follow Leon on Instagram and hasn’t liked the post.

Leon doesn’t follow Kody either, suggesting that maybe they aren’t on good terms. After fans began discussing the father-of-18’s lack of support, comments on the Instagram post were changed to ‘limited’.

A Reddit user wrote: “It’s heart-warming to know that Meri is supportive. God knows Kody likely isn’t. Leon deserves everyone in their corner.” However, Kody has made no comment at the time of writing.

Another asked where Kody’s support is, to which a fan responded: “According to one of Paedon’s [Kody’s son’s] live videos he said Kody and Robyn got so much hate online they have stopped being on SM [so much] with the public.

“I often wonder how Kody feels knowing his history, background, upbringing, and constant need to prove he is a man.”

Reality Titbit has contacted Kody for comment.

Meri shows support for Leon’s reveal

Meri shared her child Leon’s post to her Instagram story with a GIF reading: “You are my sunshine.” She also liked Leon’s Instagram photo which revealed they identify as transgender as a pledge of support.

She was quick to click ‘like’ when Leon uploaded the pic. When Leon came out as gay during a 2017 episode, their mom told cameras that she “wonders what it was that made her realise about themselves”.

Meri then added that she felt “kind of bad they haven’t been as close and haven’t been aware of everything they have been going through and experiencing” during a confessional.

Meri Brown Instagram

Kody hugged Leon after coming out

When Leon first sat down and revealed to their parents that they are gay during a 2017 episode, Kody hugged them and said they were “just glad they were comfortable living their truth.”

He revealed in a confessional that being part of a polygamous family comes from “having guts to say what you’re feeling because of the religion that they ascribe to”. Kody added:

That they know themselves and is willing to accept who they are is something to be celebrated. At the same time, what they may potentially experience, even in our own family, isn’t going to be necessarily easy.

Leon told Kody’s wife Robyn that she was the first person to tell her it is “okay to be gay” when she came out. Robyn has not made any public comments in response to Leon coming out as transgender.

