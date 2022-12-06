Sister Wives star Kody Brown accused his wife Janelle Brown of making “single woman decisions” amid their tumultuous relationship.

Speaking on Sister Wives, Kody said that he met Janelle whilst he was “courting” Meri. Janelle was from a “monogamous faith” and when she met Kody she thought that he was a “great guy.” They spiritually wed in Wyoming in 1993, making Janelle, Kody’s second wife.

However, since then their relationship has slowly come crumbling down. Janelle feels like she had to “rescue herself” from her marriage to Kody – who continues to claim she acts “single.”

Sister Wives’ Janelle and Kody hit a rough patch in marriage

The couple, who share children Logan, 28, Madison, 27, Hunter, 25, Garrison, 24, Gabriel, 21, and Savannah, 17, have hit a rocky patch.

Janelle previously stated that she felt that Kody was “her best friend,” and that they had a “functional marriage.” However, everything seems to have changed and Kody doesn’t think they know how to be “real with each other” anymore.

At one point he did admit that he wanted to work on the relationship and doesn’t want Janelle to end their marriage, as Christine did.

However, it may be too little too late as Janelle doesn’t know if it’s “possible” to come back from the state their marriage is in. Especially as she feels like she is doing “everything she can to make the marriage work.” Whilst she confessed that there is “so much affection” for Kody, she added: “I don’t know if it’s love.”

Sister Wives’ Janelle ‘rescued herself’ from relationship with Kody

The duo has reflected on their marriage during season 17 as Janelle says on the show that she’s “not the type to throw the towel in on a marriage.” However, Kody questions whether the current situation is “working” for them as the ongoing rift continues.

Kody told Janelle during the Sunday, December 4, episode of Sister Wives: “You and I have been acting like we weren’t a married couple for most of our marriage.”

He continued: “I don’t know why it’s been OK for so many years. And it’s not now. You actually live like a single woman.”

Janelle defended her actions explaining that her lifestyle is bound to be different as she is in a plural relationship. She hit back at her husband: “I always felt like I had to make my own decisions for me. I thought that was what plural marriage was about, being independent.”

Janelle explained in a confessional that she was encouraged to be independent as a plural wife but her “needs get ignored.” In the end, she explains: “I decided to be my own hero and I rescued myself and I started doing things for myself.”

Later adding: “Things are remembered differently by each partner in a long-term relationship. I’m trying to determine now if we’re viable in the future.”

Kody hits out at Janelle for making ‘single woman decisions’

The TV personality disagreed with Janelle claiming that her actions don’t show independence, instead, Kody thinks “It’s that she’s aloof.”

The 53-year-old then decided to call Janelle out, as he told her: “Buying an RV and moving into it … single woman decision. Going to see your kids without your husband for holidays … single woman decisions.”

Janelle confided in the cameras: “OK, I’m spitting mad now.” Kody’s remarks visibly got Janelle enraged as she argued that she was buying her RV to avoid having to rent another apartment while her Arizona house was being built.

She hit back at Kody for his lack of care in the situation, saying he: “didn’t show up and say, ‘Let’s help find your rental.’ He was M.I.A.”

Kody then revealed during his own confessional that he feels their relationship is “unraveling.” Janelle seemingly agreed as she questioned: “Maybe this doesn’t work for me anymore. I don’t know.”

