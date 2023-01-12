Sister Wives Kody and Meri Brown announced their split earlier this week, meaning he now only has one remaining wife, Robyn. In the Sister Wives One-on-One episode, Kody stated that he was on the verge of not even being polygamous and it seems like his daughter Gwendlyn Brown agrees.

Gwendlyn is Kody’s eleventh oldest child at 21 years old and is the daughter of Christine Brown. Christine and Kody announced their split in November 2021.

We take a look into all the tea she spilled on the family in her latest YouTube video.

Kody’s daughter Gwendlyn says ‘maybe polygamy is not for him’

In a YouTube video titled Sister Wives S17E4 – My Reaction, Gwendlyn reacted to the episode, and then answered questions from fans and some of them were juicy.

One fan submitted an observation to Gwendlyn saying: “Robyn said Sol and Ari barely make it two days before they break down wanting their dad. So in reality Kody can only have two wives to make the two-day limit.”

Kody’s daughter responded, “That’s a good point, but maybe polygamy is not for him.” It comes after Kody said he was on the verge of not even being polygamous on TLC.

She then continues to say Kody’s spending the most time with Robyn and her kids and agreed with a viewer’s opinion that he shows more attention to his and Robyn’s kids than his other children.

In another part of the video, the Sister Wives daughter admits: “As sad as it is to say, he [my dad] has burned quite a few bridges with his children.”

In the video, Gwendlyn also cleared up a rumor which had been spreading about Robyn’s daughter, Arora. One fan asked if the photo circulating on the internet of Kody “making out” with his stepdaughter, Aurora, was real.

“No, my father does not kiss his children like that.” She continued: “I’m so sorry you were tricked into thinking that. That’s horrifying.”

At the time of writing, the YouTube video has over 100,000 views.

The Sister Wives daughter does not hold back on YouTube

This isn’t the first time Kody’s daughter has shared strong opinions about her family.

Whilst recapping on series 17 on a video posted towards the end of 2022, the Sister Wives daughter said: “I do feel less about Robyn from watching this. But I feel like that’s not very fair from me, ‘cause I really don’t like her as a person.”

As for Jenelle, it seems Gwendlyn is quite fond of her as she also said in her most recent YouTube video that she wants to see a spin-off series where he mom (Christine) and Janelle get together.

Kody and Meri Brown announced their split after over 30 years together

Earlier this week, it became clear that Kody only had one wife, Robyn. Although it was already pretty obvious on the Sister Wives One-on-One episode, Kody and Meri officially announced earlier this week that they were permanently terminating their marriage after almost 33 years.

In an Instagram post, Meri said: “There is so much more to be told about this story, and I assure you, my truth will be told. But for now, know that there is peace in my heart, and I hold no animosity toward Kody.”

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK