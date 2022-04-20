Sister Wives' Meri Brown unrecognisable and 'radiating confidence' in new photo













Meri Brown (nee Barber) is almost unrecognisable in a new photo she shared with fans. The Sister Wives star was previously in a marriage with Kody Brown. But, she has made it clear that she wants to ‘live a life of passion”.

She rose to fame on the well-known TLC show Sister Wives, where the four ‘sisters’ lived in a polyamorous relationship with Kody.

However, her life turned upside down when he decided to divorce her and marry another one of the sisters in order to be able to adopt more children into the family.

Despite the breakdown of the relationship, she has been updating her 744k Instagram followers. The star often uses the hashtags #LivingMyWhy, #BecauseICan, #LoveWhatIDo, and #LoveWhoIAm. Let’s find out where and how Meri Brown is now.

RELATED: Sister Wives’ Meri Brown pays tribute to mom she tragically lost last year

Meri Brown is ‘unapologetically’ herself

Credit: TLC/Sister Wives

The Sister Wives’ star often shares selfies of herself, but has recently been writing inspiring captions.

She demonstrates to her followers the importance of loving themselves and feeling powerful.

On April 10, alongside a selfie, the reality TV star shared some of her thoughts as she wrote a poem.

She penned: “I was called to love, not to hate. I was called to accept, not to condemn. I was called to be confident, not to fear.”

She added: “I was called to serve, not to neglect. I’m here to love… to learn, to serve, to impact others in a positive way.

“I am not here to judge, to correct, to hold accountable, anyone but myself. I’m here to be a safe place, to have an open mind, heart, and home, and to make others feel loved and cared about.“

At the end of the caption, Meri vowed to “live a life of passion, of confidence, of authenticity, true to who I am, and true to who God made me to be.”

RELATED: No, Meri didn’t leave Kody in 2022 but Sister Wives fans want her to

Fans compliment the star and says she looks ‘radiating’

Fans of the TV personality have written comments flattering the star both for her beautiful words and for her radiant look.

One follower wrote: “You age so gracefully, gorgeous!”

“Looking gorgeous and you can feel the confidence radiating!” said another fan.

Another fan went all out for her favourite actress and commented: “You have the most beautiful skin and look more beautiful each time I see photos. You need to find a wonderful man to share all that love you have to give. Life is too short to wait.”

RELATED: The Sister Wives’ own jobs only add to their hefty TLC salary

Who is Sister Wives’ Meri Brown?

Meri Brown was born on January 16, 1971, in Alameda, California. Her full birth name is Meri Caroline Barber.

She currently shares one child, Mariah Brown, whom she shares with ex-husband of 24 years, Kody Brown.

In 2014, he divorced Meri so he could marry one of his other partners, Robyn. Technically, Kody only marries one woman but maintains “spiritual” relationships with the three others.

Nonetheless, Meri thinks of still being spiritually connected to Kody, even though he re-married somebody else.