









Kody Brown and his family have been the focus of TLC series Sister Wives since 2010. Their polyamorous life has been of interest to reality TV viewers for over a decade. In 2022, the family has experienced many ups and downs. While one of the downs was Christine opting to leave the family in season 17, Mykelti Brown’s baby news brought the Sister Wives family lots of joy.

Meri, Robyn, Christine, and Janelle all have 18 children between them and now, their kids are growing older and having children of their own.

So, let’s find out more about Sister Wives star Mykelti and when she had her babies…

Sister Wives’ Mykelti welcomes twins

Back in 2021, Sister Wives fans saw Christine and Robyn Brown help Mykelti Padron deliver her first child.

She had a daughter named Avalon on April 5, 2021.

Now, Christine and Kody’s daughter has welcomed twin boys, Archer and Ace.

An Instagram post from TLC shared that the Sister Wives star welcomed two bundles of joy on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

Who is Mykelti’s husband?

Mykelti Padron (née Brown) was the second of the Sister Wives’ kids to walk down the aisle.

She and Antonio Padron tied the knot in December 2016.

Per People, Mykelti was 20 at the time of her wedding and Tony was 23 years old.

The TLC stars honeymooned in Seattle, Washington.

How many grandchildren do the Sister Wives have?

Sister Wives stars Kody, Meri, Christine, Robyn, and Janelle share 18 children together.

Some of their kids are now grown up and have families of their own.

Now that Ace and Archer have been born, Kody and his wives have five grandchildren in total.

In Touch Weekly writes that Kody and Janelle’s daughter, Maddie, is mother to Axel and Evangalynn. Maddie married Caleb Brush in June 2016.

Kody and Christine’s daughter, Mykelti, is mother to three – Avalon, Ace, and Archer.

