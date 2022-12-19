Sister Wives: One on One part 2 is on its way after a dramatic part 1 episode on December 18. The TLC schedule has confirmed when the second episode is due to air – but fans will have to wait until next year to watch it.

Spoilers: The explosive part 1 involved Meri Brown confirming her marriage to Kody Brown, who is left with wives Janelle and Robyn, is officially over. However, he said he did consider reconciling with Meri after she gave him a gift.

So, what about Sister Wives: One on One part 2? Reality Titbit can reveal exactly when to grab the popcorn and sit down for a full hour of the Browns. They are set to reveal difficulties in the family that go back decades.

Sister Wives: One on One part 2

Sister Wives: One on One part 2 will air on TLC on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at 10pm. That means fans will have to wait two weeks after part 1 aired on Sunday, December 18, as the following Sunday falls on Christmas Day.

Viewers are already predicting what may happen on part 2, including one fan writing: “Part 2 better include the host asking Janelle if she ever heard about the magical rice crispy treats [that Kody said Janelle gave him].”

In the part 2 trailer, Kody says he would rather be respected than loved and then adds that he doesn’t understand why these women are leaving him. Bring in the new year with the Browns!

When was the Sister Wives Tell All filmed?

Sister Wives stars were filming the One on One episode at a hotel on October 12, 2022, nearly a year after the season 17 finale filming wrapped in mid-November 2021, Cheatsheet reports.

Elicia Clegg from 90 Day Fiance shared a selfie with Kody to her Instagram on October 13 earlier this year. She jokily that it would be an “interesting crossover” as they are both from different TLC shows.

Christine officially announced her divorce from Kody in November 2021, when the family stopped filming season 17. She has also revealed they have started filming for Sister Wives season 18 already!

What to expect on One on One part 2

The Browns discuss difficulties from the past, including a short time where Janelle left the family. They also discuss Kody’s meltdown, and Robyn shares anger over the lack of support from the other Sister Wives.

It comes after Kody claimed Christine is “manipulative” and a “game player” who has “temper tantrums” during One on One part 1. She clapped back by saying she doesn’t think it’s marriage if it’s “platonic” and without friendship.

Kody said that some of the wives are “compliant” and mimicked them by saying “pick me” during the interview. He also looked back on the moment Meri gifted him a Rice Krispies box, including a bag for every year of their marriage.

