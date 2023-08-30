Robyn Brown is known as Kody Brown’s fourth wife so take a look at the Sister Wives star before fame, her net worth, and first marriage.

Sister Wives season 1 documented Kody Brown‘s growing relationship with the family’s newest member, Robyn, in over 16 years. At the time, the couple were not yet married but fast forward 13 years later, she is the only wife that has stuck by Kody.

While most fans have been focused on her sister wives – Meri, Janelle, and Christina – since their departure, Reality Titbit looks into Robyn Brown‘s current relationship with Kody and her life before reality TV fame.

Credit TLC UK YouTube channel

Who is Robyn Brown?

Full name: Robyn Alice Brown (née Sullivan)

Hometown: Utah

Relationship status: Married to Kody Brown

Birthday: October 9, 1978

Robyn Brown was born to Alice and Robert Marck in 1978, though her parents divorced when she was nine years old.

Alice went on to become the second wife of polygamist Paul Howard Sullivan. Not much is known about Robyn’s childhood, but she had a good relationship with her stepfather, whom she referred to as “my dad” on Sister Wives. She was also listed in Paul’s obituary when he passed away in February 2022. He was 80 years old.

Robyn Brown’s net worth and what she does for a living

Robyn, Kody’s only legal spouse, has an estimated net worth of $600K. Surprisingly, it is $200K more than her sister wives. Her husband, meanwhile, has a net worth of $800K.

Aside from filming the show, the Sister Wife’s job includes previously running the family’s online jewelry and clothing boutique, My Sister Wife’s Closet. Products ranged from $30 to over $500 for a sterling silver and 14K yellow gold ring. The venture was originally Robyn’s dream, but she welcomed her fellow wives on board after seeing how well they collaborated.

“Meri was supportive from the very beginning and she and I worked well together. I was craving something that would help bond the five of us,” she once said.

The youngest sister wife also wrote blog entries on the website, but the page has not been updated since 2019. In 2023, visitors are still greeted with the message: “We’ll be back soon! We are busy updating the store for you.”

As for her TLC paycheck, Robyn and her family are reportedly paid 10 per cent of the budget assigned to each episode, estimated to be around $250,000 to $400,000.

This equates to about $25,000 to $40,000 per episode for the entire family.

Inside Robyn Brown’s marriage to ex-husband

The TLC star was married to David Jessop for eight years before spiritually marrying Kody in 2010. The couple tied the knot in June 1999 and separated in 2007. According to documents obtained by InTouch, Jessop was the petitioner and the legal separation was finalized in 2009.

Robyn has rarely spoken about her previous relationship, but she revealed in an April 2021 episode that “there was a lot of fighting and pain.”

“I promised myself as I came out of my divorce, I was like, ‘If I ever marry again, I’m just going to be more cautious and more careful,” she recalled.

David and Robyn shared children Dayton (born January 2000), Aurora (June 2002), and Breanna Rose (October 2006). Jessop was reportedly ordered to pay $159 per month in child support for all three kids and by 2014, Kody had adopted them as his own.

A timeline of Kody and Robyn Brown’s relationship

2009

The couple first crossed paths in 2009 while Kody and Meri Brown were on a date. The latter two were invited to a friend’s house event, where they were introduced to Robyn, who was a cousin of a friend.

Kody began courting Robyn after seeing her again at a church event. Meri reportedly encouraged the pair’s romantic connection.

2010

They spiritually married on May 22, 2010. The actual ceremony was not televised but the reception was filmed for TLC.

2011

Robyn announced she was expecting her first child with Kody in April 2011. She gave birth to Solomon Kody in her home in Las Vegas on October 26, 2011.

2014

In December, the Brown family patriarch legally divorced Meri so he could marry Robyn and adopt her children from the previous relationship. They made things official on December 11, 2014. He remained spiritually married to Meri at the time.

2015

Kody gave birth to daughter Ariella Mae on January 10, 2016.

Kody and Robyn split rumors loomed

With Christine, Meri, and Janelle splitting from Kody in 2021 and 2022, fans have been wondering if Robyn will be the fourth and final wife to leave.

In June 2023, Robyn and Kody’s divorce rumors swirled after the latter posted a Cameo video, claiming that he is a “man of wives but no wives” and “got kicked out of the house.”

A Flagstaff resident who claims to know the couple told Without A Crystal Ball:

“I genuinely think he’s too egotistical to say he’s ‘wifeless’ if he thought Robyn was actually leaving him. I think he’s making light of himself getting kicked out. Even though she may be in the process of leaving him.”

The Brown family has not responded to the divorce allegations.

Some fans believe Kody’s statement was a tactic to raise hype for Sister Wives season 18, which premiered on August 20, 2023.

What Robyn has said about potential new sister wives

In the season 18 trailer, it’s clear that Robyn has struggled with watching her sister wives leave the family due to their bond. “I wanted to sit on a porch with my sister wives, with our kids, and her grandkids,” she cried during a family meet-up.

That’s why she’s against Kody moving on to new partners soon.

On the Sister Wives: One-on-One episode, Robyn admitted that she “basically said no” to Kody looking for new wives – for now. She did, however, admit that she is scared to give it another shot “because of how badly this has gone.”

“I really, really struggle with it because it feels, like, ‘Oh, well. Those didn’t work. So, on to [someone] new,” Robyn told the host. “That’s really, really hard for me. It feels disrespectful.”