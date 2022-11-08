Sister Wives' Robyn says Christine is still 'technically' married to Kody











On Sunday’s November 6 episode of the TLC series, Sister Wives, Kody Brown’s fourth wife, spoke out about her spouse’s divorce from fellow plural wife, Christine, after 26 years of marriage.

Kody Brown and his wives Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn Brown have long been sharing what life is like in a plural marriage on the TLC series.

Let’s take a look as the Sister Wives speak up on Christine and Kody calling it quits.

Christine divorces from Kody after decades-long marriage

Christine was the third wife to join Kody’s polygamous relationship and she was first introduced to him by her sister in 1990. Interestingly, they went on their first date in February 1994 and got engaged the very same day, before spiritually tying the knot on March 25, 1994.

However, almost three decades later their relationship has broken down. Christine had already revealed the news to Instagram followers in a statement in November 2021, claiming she had “grown apart” from Kody.

In September 2021, she moved to Salt Lake City, Utah, where she resides with her daughter Truely, 12. Kody and Christine are also parents to son Paedon, 24, and daughters Aspyn, 27, Mykelti, 26, Gwendlyn, 20, and Ysabel, 19.

Last month, fans watched the moment play out on Sister Wives when Christine announced her decision to leave. She told the Sister Wives: “It’s no secret that Kody and I have been in a rough spot for a long time,” she continued, “I have decided to leave Kody. It’s a hard decision. I need to make a choice for happiness.”

‘Christine isn’t divorced from Kody until she is “physical with another man”‘

The Sister Wives were “in shock” as Robyn admitted in a confessional, “It’s not really making sense right now.” Later on in the series, Robyn revealed stronger opinions towards the breakup.

Robyn told Christine, Kody, and his other wives in the most recent episode on November 6: “Usually our church would say you’re divorced,” she continued “You have to go ask for a divorce. You have to get paperwork, you have to get approval. You have to prove that the marriage is broken.”

She added, “This is a little different, I guess because you don’t consider yourself to be part of that church anymore.”

In a confessional, Robyn admitted to feeling hurt by the ordeal: “Christine just saying she’s divorced is sort of invalidating our beliefs,” Robyn confessed. “We are spiritually married to Kody by our church. If we want a divorce then we have to go get their approval.”

Talking about the process of a divorce in their church Robyn explained: Usually, they require counseling, lots and lots of meetings and technically, from my understanding, until Christine is physical with another man she’s not divorced. But I don’t know.”

Christine is ready to ‘move on to something better’

However, Christine believes her divorce came into place from the minute she decided that the marriage was over. As she never legally married Kody and is no longer a member of the Mormon Fundamentalist faith either, as per People.

Christine said in the episode: “Since I don’t have any legal contract that binds me with Kody, there was no legal process that we’ve had to go through.”

Amid the drama, Christine is looking at the future optimistically: “I’m starting over again. All I know is that I’m moving forward, and I’m moving to something better.”

Christine knew the decision was right for her as she continued, “I know without a doubt I have tried for years to make this work. I have a clear conscience knowing that I gave it my best. If people want to look at me and think otherwise, OK — I can’t do anything about that.”

She concluded, “Being a mom is my most important thing.”

