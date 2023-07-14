The Sister Wives trailer for season 18 dropped on Thursday, July 12, and provides fans with a glimpse of what’s to come from the TLC show. Over the past few years, Kody Brown and his sister wives have endured some huge changes, including his split from Christine Brown. Now, the family is navigating life as the Brown family breaks apart even more.

The 2023 season of Sister Wives is officially about to air. Judging by the TLC show’s sneak peek, there’s a lot of drama in store for viewers in season 18. Kody, Robyn, Janelle, Meri, and Christine Brown are all starring in the show as well as their children.

Credit: TLC YouTube channel

Sister Wives trailer season 18

The Sister Wives season 18 trailer opens with Janelle asking Kody Brown if he “really wants a plural family,” because “sometimes she can’t tell.”

Kody is tearful in a confessional and says that he’s in a “bad place with Janelle and Christine’s gone,” he adds: “Don’t even know what to do with Meri.”

Janelle and Kody’s relationship clearly hits the rocks as she tells Christine that she doesn’t want to be married anymore.

It appears that Meri’s relationship with Kody is also on thin ice as she says: “There’s no question Robyn, he’s done with me.”

Tears are flowing for more than just Kody during the season 18 trailer as Meri tells him and Robyn that she’s “not going to be around.”

Credit: TLC YouTube channel

Sister Wives fans ‘cheer’ for Janelle

As tensions brew between Kody and his wives on the TLC show, it seems that he and Janelle have hit breaking point.

The season 18 trailer shows the two arguing before Janelle says: “Shut your f***ing mouth and let me talk to you for a minute.”

Janelle says: “F*** you,” after Kody gets up to leave and says: “Goodbye.”

Many Sister Wives fans commented on the show’s trailer writing that they were “screaming,” and “cheering” at the clip.

More said: “Janelle girlfriend !!! That F U was waiting to come out years ago.”

Another commented: “This show went from kittens to tiger real quick – Im here for it.”

Sister Wives season 18 release date

Of course, with that much drama squeezed into the Sister Wives trailer, fans are keen to find out when the show is set to come out.

Sister Wives’ season 18 premiere is Sunday, August 20 on TLC.

Episode 1 kicks off at 10/9c.

The all-new season of the show gives some fans mixed emotions as one tweets: “I’m so happy they’re back, but so sad they’re falling apart.”

