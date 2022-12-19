Sitting down with the Sister Wives cast members One on One in 2022 is the Sister Wives Tell All host.

She spoke with Janelle, Meri, Kody, Christine, and Robyn to discuss the events that have shaped their lives and their polygamous family dynamics.

During the Sister Wives Tell All host Sukanya Krishnan asks all the questions that fans want answered including whether Robyn is “the favorite wife” and the bombshell of Kody and Janelle being “separated” is revealed.

On Sunday, December 18, 2022, Sister Wives aired a Tell-All called Sister Wives: One on One.

Sukanya Krishnan spoke with Kody, Meri, Christine, Robyn, and Janelle Brown individually to get all the juicy details of not only the last TLC show season but their lives as a whole.

The second installment of Sister Wives: One on One will air Sunday, January 1, 2023.

Meet Sister Wives Tell All host Sukanya Krishnan

Previous Sister Wives Tell Alls have been hosted by TV presenter Tamron Hall. However, the 2022 One on One show is hosted by Sukanya Krishnan.

She’s an American news anchor who many may recognize from her time on FOX5NY show Good Day Wake Up.

Sukanya was born in Chennai, India in 1971 and is now 51 years old.

She’s married to her firefighter husband, Eric Schroeder. They’ve been together since 2007. Eric and Sukanya have two children – Kiran and Shyla.

The TV host works in New York and has been working for TLC for almost three years per her LinkedIn page. She also worked at CBS in her career for four months from 2019 to 2020.

Is the Sister Wives Tell-All host on Instagram?

Yes. Sukanya Krishnan can be found on both Twitter and Instagram. Her handle is @sukanya on both social media sites.

She has a combined following across Twitter and Instagram of 59k. Many of her fans took to Twitter after seeing her hosting the Sister Wives Tell-All to say how glad they were for her to be back on TV.

One fan wrote: “Watching this tell all and being reminded of how much I miss seeing you on local tv daily. There’s a big hole…”

Another said: “Sukanya…you’re one of the serious pros in the business. Anyone who’s ever seen ANY of your work knows that.”

Sukanya writes in her Instagram bio that she’s a wife, mother, and New Yorker. On Twitter, she adds that she’s a six-time Emmy award winner.

