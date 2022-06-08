Sixteen acres of The Roloff Farm is still for sale for a cool $4M













Since Amy and Matt Roloff divorced, the family and its business have experienced many changes. The future of the Roloff Farm was thrown into question when just over 16 acres of it were put up for sale. Zach and Tori Roloff nor Amy and Matt’s other son, Jeremy Roloff and his wife, wanted to buy the land for their father’s asking price.

A few weeks on from Matt’s announcement that the 16 acres is set to be sold to strangers and Little People, Big World viewers are wondering whether the farm has officially been sold. So, let’s take a look at where the Roloffs are with selling the farm and how things panned out for Zach, Tori, Matt and Caryn…

The Roloff Farm goes up for sale

Back in 2021, Matt Roloff bought his ex-wife, Amy, out of the farm.

In 2022, due to Matt’s retirement plans, he put up around 16 acres of the farm for sale and first offered it to his twin sons Jeremy and Zach. However, he wrote on Instagram on May 15th that “they decided individually that the timing was not right for them to purchase a part of the farm at this time.“

Therefore, the portion of the farm was listed online to be sold to anyone who wants it for a cool $4M.

Roloff Farms still hasn’t been sold

Not only has the sale of the acres of land at Roloff Farm caused a rift in the family, but the portion that Matt wants to sell off still hasn’t been sold.

The family residence has been listed on Zillow for 26 days and the land includes a barn, a pool area, and a house comprised of five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The property is also listed on Forbes Global Properties.

The home is around 100 years old and the address is 23985 NW Grossen Drive, Hillsboro, Oregon.

How many acres still belong to Matt?

Although the sale of Amy’s part of the farm, and the subsequent sale of the 16 acres currently on Zillow seems sad for the Rollofs, dad Matt took to Instagram to say that not all the news was bad.

In May 2022, he wrote: “The GOOD news….. you never know what the future might hold for the “93” un-charted & pristine acres that do remain in the Roloff Family for all to enjoy !“

Matt still owns 93 acres of the farm and it will still continue running despite some of the land being sold off.

