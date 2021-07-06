sMothered: What is Cher Hubsher's net worth? TV career and businesses explored











There’s no bond like a mother and daughter’s, but the mom-daughter duos on TLC’s sMothered are really taking it up a notch. From giving each other Brazilian waxes to sharing underwear and getting involved in one another’s artificial insemination, their bonds are like no other!

sMothered’s Cher, and her mom, Dawn, are as glam as it gets but the TLC star surprisingly grew up on a farm! The 30-year-old now lives in New York with her husband, Jared Gopman, and their daughter, Belle.

Meet Cher Hubsher!

Cher Hubsher is a woman of many talents, but most people will recognise her as one-half of one of the duos on TLC’s sMothered!

She and her mom, Dawn, have appeared on the show since 2019.

Cher celebrates her birthday on August 19th and was born in 1991 in Florida.

Cher’s family: Does she have siblings?

Cher’s parents are Dawn and Mason Hubsher.

She has two brothers named Grant and Chad.

Cher’s brother, Grant, was a contestant on The Bachelorette season 13 as per Distractify.

Follow Grant on Instagram @doctor.grant where he has around 6k followers.

Speaking on the Tamron Hall Show in 2020, Dawn said that she has “three very successful children“.

sMothered: What is Cher’s net worth?

Cher’s net worth is estimated at $300,000 as per Popular Networth.

She writes in her IG bio that she’s a reality TV star on sMothered, wrote a book with her mother called ‘A Bond That Lasts Forever’ and is also a dating coach!

Her dating coach IG page, NYC Wing Woman, goes all the way back to 2017, so it’s clearly something that Cher has been working on for a while.

Although most people recognise Cher from sMothered, she also appeared on MTV’s My Super Sweet 16 many years back.

Speaking to her YouTube subscribers in 2019, Cher answered: “What would Cher today say to 16-year-old Cher?”

She replied: “I would probably say you don’t need to spend so much money on a Sweet 16, same thing with my wedding. I wanted everything to be so perfect. But, I feel like it’s so much money to spend on just a couple of hours. Now that I make my own money I’m so much more cautious with what I’m spending for what.“

