As a wedding takes place on Darcey and Stacey season 4, fans want to know more about Goran Vasic – Stacey Silva’s ex.

Stacey shares two sons with her ex-husband, Goran.

Her oldest son is now 19 years old, so it was a long time ago that she and Goran were together.

Now, Stacey is officially married to Florian Sujak. But, let’s find out more about her relationship history.

Stacey Silva and Goran Vasic’s relationship

Stacey Silva’s first husband was Goran Vasic.

Speaking on The Twin Life, which came out in 2010, Stacey said that she met Goran in Houston, Texas.

She added that he was from Belgrade, Serbia, and was a professional footballer.

Goran played as a midfielder for many years and later went into coaching.

Speaking of her husband at the time, Stacey said it was “a love at first sight kind of thing.”

Goran appeared on reality TV with the twins

Over 10 years ago, Goran and Stacey appeared on the Silva twins’ reality series The Twin Life.

Speaking on The Twin Life, Goran said that he had been playing football for around 20 years and had just retired.

He said he won two soccer championships: “One in Cleveland in 1997 and another in Philadelphia in 2001.”

Darcey Silva‘s ex, Frank Bollock, also appeared on the show as well as the twins’ children, Parker, Mateo, Aniko, and Aspen.

Nowadays, Darcey and Stacey‘s kids are all grown up. Aniko now lives her ‘best life’ at college.

Despite finding love and having two sons, Stacey and Goran divorced. Distractify writes that Stacey and Darcey divorced their husbands on the exact same day.

Mateo Vasic is Stacey’s ‘pride and joy’

Stacey Silva welcomes her son, Mateo Vasic, home from college during Darcey and Stacey season 4.

The TLC star is 19 and is the oldest of both Darcey and Stacey’s children.

Mateo has a younger brother named Parker. Parker Vasic is a soccer player – he clearly followed in his father’s footsteps as a sportsman.

Speaking on their TLC show, Stacey said that Mateo wants to be a writer. His aunt, Darcey, added that he “loves storytelling.”

Mateo said that he was “12 or 13” when he first met his mother’s now-husband, Florian, during season 4 episode 13.

