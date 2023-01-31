Stacey shared her vitiligo story on her TLC show with twin sister Darcey Silva in 2020. Three years on, fans have questions after noticing the condition on her forehead and face in the new season of Darcey And Stacey.

The twin sisters are officially back for season 4. Darcey and Stacey have been with each other through major life events, grappling with demanding relationships and family crises – as well as the same cosmetic procedures.

Stacey opened up about having vitiligo on the TLC show, a condition she was bullied for at school. It’s not the first time the twins have faced questions over their appearances, having undergone major surgery.

TLC fans ask about Stacey’s face

During the January 30 episode, viewers began to ask what the skin pigment on Stacey’s face was. Some had no idea about the condition, while long-time fans remembered her talking about vitiligo three years ago.

One wrote: “What is that triangle on Stacey’s face?”

Another tweeted: “What happened to her face? #darceyandstacey.” Some viewers were concerned Stacey had injured her face, while others thought it might be a birthmark.

“I’m so confused! Looks like a burn? I’ve never noticed this before,” reacted a fellow viewer.

Stacey opens up about vitiligo

Stacey revealed she had vitiligo as a child, which she said she was bullied about. She opened up about the genetic skin condition, which affects 0.5 to 1 per cent of the global population, during a September 2020 episode.

Some viewers who were unaware she had the condition have just started noticing it on her face. Since Stacey spoke about the condition in 2020, the TLC star hasn’t addressed fan questions about vitiligo.

When she was bullied, Stacey revealed Darcey had stuck up for her at school. Usually, Stacey covers her vitiligo with make-up but during the January 30 episode, she appeared to have less on.

Darcey and Stacey’s plastic surgery

Darcey and Stacey have undergone the same cosmetic procedures – both had breast implants, facial fillers, and lip injections. From teeth to breasts, the pair have always been very open about any surgery.

They recently traveled to Turkey to get their latest breast enhancements and nose jobs. In the US, they have undergone a butt-sculpting procedure – but this isn’t classed as cosmetic surgery.

The twins both had their lips lifted, while Darcey underwent lip blushing. Over time, they have significantly changed their breasts, body shape, and hair. Naturally, they have much darker hair.

