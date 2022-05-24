Stephanie's rumoured 90 Day beau is the owner of "the nation's largest" rooftop venue













After dumping her ex-partner Ryan last season, 90 Day Fiance star Stephanie Davison has been spotted with a new man on her arm who is rumoured to be her boyfriend. Davison apparently left her ex for his cousin Harris but there have recently been some more dark allegations surrounding the situation.

However, it appears the reality TV star isn’t letting any of this hold her back as she appears happy and loved up with her new beau, speculated to be businessman Quincy Carver.

Despite there not being much out there about him, Reality Titbit has all the info on the star’s new “boyfriend” below, as well as the details on what went wrong with her ex Ryan, check it out.

Quincy owns “the nation’s largest” rooftop venue

Quincy does have an Instagram account but it’s private so we have found as much as we could with what we have. His bio states his locations as “AVL / CLT / SD / CHI” therefore we can assume he is a well-travelled businessman.

Originally from North Carolina, he currently resides in Manhattan and ZoomInfo revealed that he is the owner of Offshore Chicago, which is labelled as the nation’s largest rooftop venue.

Offshore is known for its panoramic and “unmatched” views across Lake Michigan as well as its whopping size, covering over 36,000sqft.

Despite his Instagram being private, we are hoping he may switch to public soon as he boasts an impressive 8.2K followers, which will undoubtedly continue to rise as he becomes more known from the show – if the relationship goes well!

What happened to Stephanie and Ryan?

Stephanie, 52 and Ryan, 27 have had one of the most chaotic and turbulent relationships across the entire 90 Day Fiance series, with twists and turns at every corner and audiences knew for a while that things weren’t going well before they inevitably broke up.

They met in Belize but during their relationship, there were multiple allegations of lying and cheating but not just from Ryan, also from Stephanie, who apparently cheated on Ryan with his cousin Harris.

Ryan couldn’t get back to America last season due to Covid restrictions which put more strain on the relationship and TLC viewers soon learnt that Stephanie had returned from Ladyville with Ryan’s cousin. However, the leaked images of her with new beau Quincy were released and this came after the reality star accused her ex Ryan of sexual assault on set for filming.

The whole situation has become very chaotic and it’s even hard for us to keep up! However, we hope Stephanie is happy with her new rumoured beau, Quincy and hopefully we may get to see him featured in the upcoming seasons.

Stephanie dreams of a “white picket fence”

All Stephanie has wanted since the start of her 90 Day Fiance is to be married with the perfect life and the “white picket fence”. Despite Ryan definitely not being the one to provide that, Steph hasn’t given up on her dream and hopefully Quincy can be the one to provide her with this.

Stephanie has never married and has no children, however, all she wants is to be married and settled and it doesn’t seem to be going her way so far. We have yet to see the breakdown of herself and Ryan’s relationship on the show yet but it is already rumoured that their storyline for the next season is one of the most explosive yet.

