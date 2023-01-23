Tammy Slaton has explained what happened to her on 1000-lb Sisters after she woke up on life support after seven long days in the hospital. Her body had shut down before she was rushed there by emergency staff.

For weeks, viewers have been worried for Tammy’s health and even asked whether she was still alive. Following season 4, Tammy is reportedly doing better than ever following a successful weight-loss journey.

TLC’s 1000-lb Sisters is now airing the moments when Tammy’s family were left waiting for her to regain consciousness. She told a producer she “doesn’t remember any” of the day she was rushed to hospital.

What happened to Tammy on 1000-lb Sisters?

Tammy was rushed to hospital, where she woke up on life support after seven days. She claims she doesn’t remember any of it, and completely blacked out before waking up a week later.

Just before she was taken to hospital, Tammy had been getting out of the back of a vehicle when she was seen coughing, pausing and telling those with her, including her brother Chris: “Just give me a second.”

Chris asks if she’s alright and tells Tammy they’ll “give her all the time she needs.” At the time, when she weighed her heaviest at 717lb (325kg) she had apparatus attached to her nose to help her breathe.

‘My oxygen levels dropped’

After Tammy’s oxygen levels dropped, she was rushed to hospital and placed in a medical-induced coma. When asked by the producer whether she knew her family was there, Tammy said she heard voices and remembers someone holding her hand.

The first text she sent after waking up was a group message to siblings Amanda, Amy and Chris. Since then, Tammy has revealed she went back to rehabilitation two months before filming.

It comes after she cried over her weight. After the weigh-in, she held her face in her hands and said: “I just don’t feel good.” Looking back, Tammy says she was there “less than 30 minutes and my oxygen levels dropped.”

Tammy got weight loss surgery in August 2022, The US Sun reports. The gastric bypass procedure took place in Lexington, Kentucky, close to the end of the summer, after she lost enough weight to be approved.

The surgery took place before her wedding day. Tammy is now reportedly standing and walking. After the two-week recovery process ended, Tammy chose to remain in rehab where nurses monitor her trach.

If you or someone you know needs support, there are many eating disorder helplines in the UK here to help. Beat can be contacted at 0808 801 0677 while Mind’s contact number is 0300 123 3393.

If you are based in the US, you can call NEDA on (800) 931-2237.

