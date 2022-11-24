Reality TV star Tammy Slaton had some good news to spread as she announced she now has a husband.

TLC’s 1000-lb Sisters season 1 hit screens in 2020. Since viewers first met Tammy and her sister Amy, they’ve been hooked on what they do in their lives. The sisters’ combined weight totals 1,000lb (450kg) and they’ve been attempting to change their lifestyles for years.

1000-lb Sisters fans have followed Tammy and Amy through different stages in their lives. Amy welcomed a son during the series while the Slatons’ brother, Chris Combs, also joined them on their weight-loss journey.

Tammy Slaton announces she has a husband

On November 21, 2022, TLC shared an Instagram post that suggested congratulations were in order. The post explained Tammy had got married and included a photo of her and her husband, Caleb Willingham.

Another snap included in the post saw Tammy and Amy together on their wedding day:

Who is Caleb Willingham?

Tammy met her husband, Caleb Willingham, at a rehab center in Ohio. Caleb is 39 years old, three years older than Tammy.

An insider told The Sun Caleb and Tammy had been supporting one another while in rehab. The source claimed: “They have a lot of the same struggles that they can share. They’ve been a huge support for each other [in rehab], which is awesome.”

Caleb is also reportedly set to move to Kentucky following the wedding.

Where did Caleb and Tammy get married?

After being engaged since October, per The Sun, Caleb and Tammy tied the knot somewhere close to their hearts. They got married on Saturday, November 19 at Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio. The place where they met!

The Sun reports Tammy checked into the rehab center in January 2022. Now it seems she’s not only making progress with her weight at the center but has also found herself ‘the one.’

People reports the couple had 30 guests on their big day and their wedding journey is set to feature in a new season of 1000lb Sisters in January.

WATCH 1000LB SISTERS FROM JANUARY 17 ON TLC

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know