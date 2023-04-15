Tammy Slaton debuts her new nails on TikTok in 2023. The 1000-lb Sisters star is taking her self-care up a notch as she shows off a fresh set.

The Slaton sisters rose to fame on YouTube before landing their own TLC series 1000-Sisters in 2020.

In 2023, 1000-lb Sisters is onto its fourth season and Tammy and Amy Slaton‘s lives have totally changed since the show’s early days.

Tammy got married to Caleb Willingham last year. The TLC star was ‘speechless’ when he proposed.

Credit: TLC YouTube channel

Tammy Slaton shows off her new nails

On April 15, 2023, Tammy Slaton took to TikTok to show off her fresh set of newly manicured nails.

Tammy’s TikTok begins with her holding a fist before showing off her new nails.

The TLC star opted for a colorful set combining blue and purple in her manicure.

1000-lb Sister star receives criticism

Over the Easter holiday weekend, the US Sun reported that Tammy was seen vaping outside of Walmart.

The TLC star was riding her electric scooter and hooked up to an oxygen tank, per the report.

Tammy received some criticism on her TikTok posts following the news that she was “caught vaping,” but she doesn’t appear to have responded to the comments.

Many of Tammy’s fans have taken to the TikTok comments section to support her during her weight loss journey.

One person wrote: “You look fabulous Tammy.”

Tammy has a totally new look

After years of battling with her weight, Tammy was approved for weight loss surgery during 1000-lb Sisters season 4.

She now looks unrecognizable after her weight loss and sports a new hair color in 2023, too.

The 36-year-old reality TV star appears to be in good spirits judging by her latest social media posts.

Her sister, Amy, reportedly moved in with her following her split from husband, Michael Halterman, in 2023.