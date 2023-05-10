Tammy Slaton has revealed why she’s still on oxygen months after her life support scare, as fans ask why she still has her trach.

The 1000lb Sisters star has been sharing her weight loss journey with viewers since 2020, as they’ve followed her sister Amy Slaton as they embarked on their incredible transformation. The sisters also went through a transformation in their personal lives with relationships, marriages, and children.

As the show wrapped on the fourth season, the sisters still regularly post and update fans on their progress and ongoing through social media, as Tammy Slaton explains why she’s still on oxygen after her life support scare.

Tammy Slaton explains why she’s still on oxygen

In a candle unboxing video over on her TikTok, the TLC star explained she wasn’t able to light the candle due to her oxygen. She then went on to explain why she’s still on it, as fans have been asking.

Speaking to her 734k followers, the 1000-lb Sisters star said: “I’m still on oxygen because my lungs aren’t completely healed from being on life support.”

She continued: “They’re still not completely healed, but they are really getting so much better. I’m not completely dependent on oxygen anymore.

I can go at least five hours without it,” Tammy concluded.

@tammyslaton2020 @WaxNWicksbyKT i love it thank you so much and it smells so good ♬ original sound – Tammy slaton View TikTok

Tammy Slaton shares life support scare

In TLC’s 1000-lb Sisters, viewers saw Tammy Slaton on life support for seven days. The star says she doesn’t remember any of it as she completely blacked out.

Tammy’s oxygen levels dropped and she was rushed to hospital and placed in a medically-induced coma.

The incident happened after her weigh-in, where she said she “weighs the most she’s ever weighed.”

Fans compliment the 1000-lb Sisters star’s incredible weight loss

Since her life support scare, Tammy Slaton’s weight loss has been ‘incredible’ and she also seems to have gained a lot of confidence as she regularly posts selfies online with her trach.

Fans rush to the comments to compliment the star on her incredible journey, which they have been following since 2020.

Taking to her latest Instagram post, one follower wrote: “Hey looking great congratulations on your weight loss.”

“Looking great! So happy for you,” said another.

One fan penned: “’m so very proud of you Tammy please continue on your Positive Health Journey, you deserve to wake up smiling.”