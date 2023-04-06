Tammy Slaton’s fans can’t help but notice how she’s hitting her weight loss goals in 2023.

In a TikTok video, posted in April, Tammy Slaton appeared to be hanging out with a mystery friend.

The TLC star and her sister, Amy Slaton, appear in their own series 1000-lb Sisters.

The ladies fourth season of the show rounded off in 2023 and Tammy was approved for weight loss surgery during the series.

Tammy Slaton giggles on TikTok

On April 5, 2023, Tammy Slaton took to TikTok to share a video of her having fun with a friend.

The two could be seen using a TikTok filter which decides which garbage can they are.

Tammy’s friend says: “Which garbage can are we?”

The selector stops on two “dumpsters” and Tammy turns to laugh and say the result is “perfect.”

1000-lb Sisters fans celebrate her weight loss

Many of Tammy’s fans took to the TikTok comments section of her video to commend her on her weight loss achievements in 2023.

One fan said that she was “looking fantastic,” and to “keep up the good work.”

Another wrote that she was looking “great,” and more said she looks “amazing.”

More fans said that they “love” to see the 1000-lb Sisters star laughing.

Tammy is seen still wearing her trach in the video, which she has now had removed, but she is sporting her new red hair which fans also love. Many people loved her new look after she was approved for weight loss surgery during 1000-lb Sisters season 4.

Who is Tammy’s friend?

Tammy’s fans are often curious to find out more about who she’s posting videos with.

Her friend in the TikTok is Nicholas Winkyface Holmes. He can be found on TikTok at @nick.knock.lets.bop.

Tammy’s friend writes that he’s a “part-time baddie,” who has over 123k followers on TikTok and over 3 million views.