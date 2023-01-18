Tammy Slaton left Windsor Lane Health Care rehab in Gibsonburg, Ohio, after she lost 62lb. As 1000-lb Sisters returned to TLC for season 4, many ask if Tammy is still in the center today – but she went home for a while.

Her weight loss journey has been an ongoing process on the reality series, which follows hers and sister Amy’s lives as they navigate trying to adopt a healthier lifestyle. Amy has already undergone weight loss surgery.

Tammy, on the other hand, was sent to hospital after her body “shut down,” as seen on the 1000-lb Sisters season 4 trailer. So, is Tammy still in rehab today and where is Windsor Lane Health Care center?

Inside Windsor Lane Health Care

Windsor Lane Health Care in Gibsonburg, Ohio, is based on Windsor Lane. Tammy revealed on a website testimonial that she lost 62lb during her time there, before deciding to go home. She wrote:

I came with hopes to get healthier, and big weight loss goals. During my time here, I was successful in losing over 64lbs. At that point I decided to go home. There have definitely been hard times that have not been easy, but there are also so many good times. A little hard work every day goes a long way, and I know that if I can do it so can you! I am so thankful for the support and help from therapy, staff and all the friends I have made here.

She added: “I hope to continue my weight loss journey and to inspire others along the way!” Tammy attended Windsor Lane Health Care in February 2021, and has since returned to the Ohio center after her initial exit.

The rehab center is the nation’s only resource to a unique bariatric skilled care with a weight loss assistance for patients up to 1000lb. It is designed to help patients with dietary balance, exercise, regain mobility and independence.

Is the 1000-lb Sisters star still in rehab?

Tammy is currently in rehab – where she met her husband Caleb Willingham – after a successful gastric bypass surgery in August 2022, The Sun reports. She had her big surgery in Lexington, Kentucky, close to the end of the summer.

She lost enough weight to be approved for the surgery, which took place before her wedding day. Tammy is now reportedly standing and walking. After the two-week recovery process ended, Tammy chose to remain in rehab.

The 1000-lb Sisters star accepted the sweet proposal from her new man Caleb in the parking lot of the rehab center in Ohio during the last week of October 2022. Since then, they’ve officially tied the knot!

Tammy went back to the rehab center

Tammy had to return to the weight rehab center in Ohio to monitor her recovery progress towards the end of summer 2022. Her release date was then supposed to be September 1, but they kept pushing it back, a source told The Sun.

The nurses still need to monitor Tammy’s trach. The medical item was placed into Tammy’s throat to help her get enough oxygen to her lungs. She had surgery to shrink the size of the tube before she underwent her procedure.

Tammy hoped to be back in Kentucky by the end of December, but has stayed quiet on her current weight loss progress due to being under contract with TLC as 1000-lb Sisters season 4 airs.

WATCH 1000-LB SISTERS ON TLC FROM TUESDAY JANUARY 17 AT 9/8C

