Tammy Slaton reportedly has a “mystery man” in her life, despite rumors she has a new boyfriend, as she’s been spotted “on a road trip.” The 1000-lb Sisters star is embarking on a new life after being approved for weight loss surgery alongside her sister, Amy Halterman Slaton.

Both Amy and Tammy Slaton are living their best single lives in 2023 after splitting from their partners. The 1000-lb Sisters have been linked to different new flames since their break-ups. Now, Tammy has been reportedly “spotted” with someone other than Caleb Willingham and Greg Morgan.

Credit: TLC YouTube channel

Tammy Slaton’s rumored ‘new boyfriend’

Back in May 2023, OK! Magazine reported that Tammy was allegedly dating 25-year-old Greg Morgan.

The TikTok star and Tammy were said to have met on a dating app.

The report continued that Tammy and Greg had been seeing one another for around a month and that he’d met her family members including her sister, Amy Slaton.

TLC star ‘spotted’ with ‘mystery man’

An exclusive report from The US Sun states that Tammy was “spotted” by paparazzi “on a road trip into Indiana” with a “mystery man.”

The June 7 report said that Tammy was seen with someone besides Greg and Caleb on Friday, June 2.

Tammy reportedly rode in the passenger seat and the two pulled into a gas station on their travels.

The report reads: “Before starting the pair’s road trip across the Kentucky border and into Indiana, the man pulled into a gas station stop.

“He appeared to grab a few beverages and snacks before hitting the road.”

On June 4, the 1000-lb Sisters star took to TikTok to share a shoutout to a friend of hers. She filmed the TikTok from a car wearing a bright pink top.

Fans say she’s looking ‘healthy lately’

Whether Tammy is seeing a new mystery man or not, fans say the same thing in her latest Instagram post.

After sharing a selfie wearing bunny ears, Tammy’s fans swarmed the comments section writing how “great” she’s looking in 2023.

One said: “You are looking so healthy lately.”

Another wrote: “You look great!! Your hard work has is paying off.”

More commented that “queen” Tammy is an “inspiration,” and that they’re “proud” of the TLC star’s hard work.