Tammy Slaton is now proving all of her biggest ‘critics’ wrong in 2023 as she shows off her weight loss results on social media.

When TLC viewers first met Tammy and her sister, Amy Slaton, they were beginning a weight loss journey like no other.

The ladies’ show, 1000-lb Sisters, first began in 2020 and over the past three years, Amy and Tammy have changed their lives entirely.

In 2023, Tammy Slaton is now married, Amy is a mother of two and fans have been introduced to more of their family members. The Slatons’ brother, Chris Combs, has become a fan favorite on the series.

Credit: TLC YouTube channel/1000-lb Sisters

Tammy and Amy were 1000-lb Sisters

During their time on 1000-lb Sisters, Amy and Tammy made huge progress with their weight loss goals.

Amy began the show weighing over 400lb but lost over 150lb.

Tammy weighed over 700lb at the beginning of her journey. To get approved for weight loss surgery she needed to weigh in at under 550lb.

Tammy was approved for surgery in season 4 after hitting her goal and weighing in at 534lb.

Tammy Slaton is now unrecognizable in 2023

After battling with her weight for years, Tammy was finally approved for weight loss surgery during 1000-lb Sisters season 4.

The TLC star also got married in 2022 after meeting her husband in a rehab facility.

When Tammy’s husband, Caleb Willingham, proposed to her she was left speechless.

Their adorable engagement and wedding was captured for season 4 of the show.

With Tammy’s life changing bit by bit, she’s showing off the results of her weight loss on social media in 2023.

The TLC star proves ‘critics’ wrong

On April 10, 2023, Tammy Slaton took to Instagram to share a snap of herself wearing glasses and an orange t-shirt.

One of her followers wrote in the comments section: “Tammy I was seriously one of your biggest critics. It’s been amazing seeing your consistency within your health journey. Soon enough you’ll be approved for skin removal and just know we are all rooting for you! Proud of you!”

More said that they’re also “proud” of Tammy and that she’s “looking great.”

Tammy also posted a video from the same time to her TikTok page. She wears a Buc-ee’s top in the post and tagged the brand on TikTok.

Writing in the comments section of her TikTok clip, one fan said that they “love” to see Tammy laughing.