Tammy Slaton mourns the loss of Caleb Willingham in 2023 following the news of his untimely death. The 1000-lb Sisters star paid tribute to her estranged husband via Instagram and wrote that he showed her “real love.” The sad news of Caleb’s death comes less than a year after the two got married.

Tammy and Caleb tied the knot in 2022 and the couple’s romance was documented on 1000-lb Sisters. The TLC stars met while on their weight loss journeys in a rehabilitation center in Ohio. Tammy announced the news of her relationship to her family via video call and her sister, Amy Slaton, was a bridesmaid at the wedding.

Credit: TLC YouTube channel

Tammy Slaton met Caleb in rehab

After meeting in an Ohio food rehab clinic, Tammy and Caleb got engaged after being together for three weeks in 2022.

The two got married in November with their friends and family in attendance.

Describing her wedding day on her TLC show, Tammy said that it was “magical.”

However, months after their wedding, rumors circulated that Tammy and Caleb were splitting up.

Caleb Willingham has passed away

As reported by TMZ on July 1, 2023, Caleb Willingham has sadly passed away.

The TLC star was 40 years old at the time of his death.

The news was confirmed by his mother, Shirley Willingham, writes the outlet.

Caleb hailed from Evansville, Indiana, and rose to fame on 1000-lb Sisters.

Tammy pays tribute to Caleb

Following the tragic news of Caleb’s death, Tammy Slaton took to social media to pay tribute to her late husband.

She shared some photographs of the two together and wrote some kind words.

Tammy’s caption reads: “Rip sweet angel you will forever be missed and loved so much thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness.”

Many of the TLC star’s followers took to the comments section of her post to share their condolences and share their love during the difficult time.

One fan commented: “I’m so sorry for your loss, Tammy, even though you guys weren’t together any more I just know this has got to hurt.”

Another said: “Sending love and condolences to you sweet woman. May Caleb rest in eternal peace. I’m glad you both had a measure of happiness in your lives~ Stay strong dollface!”