Tammy Slaton has taken to TikTok to seemingly ‘shut down’ split rumors between her and husband Caleb Willingham as she shows off her wedding ring to fans.

The 1000-lb Sisters fans got married at the end of the latest season of the TLC show after a whirlwind romance saw them getting married just a month after their engagement.

We take a look at the ‘split’ rumors between Caleb and Tammy Slaton, and her latest TikTok.

Credit: 1000-lb Sisters/TLC YouTube

Tammy Slaton shows off her wedding ring in latest TikTok

Taking to her almost 700k TikTok followers, Tammy posted a video with her friend who says: “Congratulations, you’re married now.”

The 1000lb Sisters star then proceeds to wave her hand, showing off the ring on her left hand, as her friend asks to see the ring.

Although Tammy did not directly reference her relationship with Caleb, she seemed in good spirits as she was surrounded by cameras and a production crew.

There is no indication as to what the star was filming but we have our fingers crossed for a new season of the TLC show sometime soon!

Split rumors started earlier this year

Tammy and Caleb’s split rumors began circulating the internet as early as March 2023, when the US Sun reported that they were experiencing issues due to long distance.

Outlets including Hollywood Gossip reported recently that Caleb had shared since-deleted Facebook statuses that read: “If you were only here for my wife, then please delete me now,” which had been captured in a screenshot by a Reddit user.

Despite, this, Caleb’s Facebook relationship status still states that he’s married to Tammy Slaton.

GRV Media and Reality Titbit reached out to Tammy and Caleb via social media and TLC for comment.

Amy Slaton recently split from husband Michael

Earlier this year, Amy Slaton also faced divorce rumors with her ex-husband Michael Halterman. Amy did not directly address the rumors, however, she took to her TikTok to confirm them as she wrote: “I’m just a single mom of two wonderful boys.”

Since then, Bachelorette star Josh Seiter tried to pursue Amy, however, it seemed like his advances didn’t pay off as Amy told him to “leave her alone.”

Amy has since been uploading on social media, looking like she’s enjoying the single life as she celebrated a night out with Tammy and co.