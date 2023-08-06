Tammy Slaton’s followers have been warned against posting comments about her use of social media filters in 2023. The TLC star often takes to TikTok and Instagram to share updates with her fans. However, while documenting her life and weight loss journey, she has had to deal with the unwanted opinions of many people.

Tammy and her sister, Amy Slaton, rose to fame as YouTube stars before landing their own show, 1000-lb Sisters in 2020. Now, the TLC star is reminding her followers who her profile belongs to as she shares some new snaps of herself in 2023. Tammy wants to “show off her hard work,” without the criticism of other social media users.

Tammy Slaton enjoys using filters

It’s no secret that Tammy and her sister, Amy, enjoy using a filter or two on their TikTok and Instagram posts.

The ladies are often taking to the ‘gram to share what they’re up to with their fans.

While Amy usually shares snaps of her sons, Tammy enjoys posting selfies on her Instagram page which is often a go-to post for a filter for a lot of people.

Tammy gives trolls ‘simple’ warning

Taking to Instagram on August 4, Tammy Slaton shared a video of herself telling trolls where to go if they keep commenting on her use of filters.

Captioning the post, Tammy wrote that she is “over” the filter comments.

She said in her video that she keeps seeing people comment on her posts to stop using filters. However, she responded: “I’m not trying to be rude, but it’s my profile.”

Tammy added: “If I like using filters, I will. It’s my profile, if you’ve got a problem with it, seriously,” and waved goodbye in her video.

TLC star ‘shows off’ hard work

Speaking of her social media posts, Tammy said that she is “proud” of herself.

The TLC star added: “So, what? I use a filter? I don’t like colorization in my cheeks. All of the spots from the sun and freckles.”

Tammy said that she wants to “show off her hard work,” and continued to post more selfies following her August 4 video.

She also shared some new posts on TikTok where she appears to be in good spirits and sings along to a song in a car.