Many 1000-lb Sisters fans want to know where Tammy Slaton is today, and although the stars can’t reveal much about their current weight until after the show airs, fans can follow her on TikTok to keep up with her day-to-day life.

Tammy boasts 420k followers on the platform and also features her new husband Caleb in her videos. 1000-lb Sisters fans have taken to the videos to compliment the relationship between the two, and have noticed how he still makes Tammy ‘blush’.

We take a closer look into what Tammy Slaton is up to today, and her ‘coping skill’ which she revealed on her TikTok.

Tammy reveals her ‘coping skill’ on TikTok

Taking to TikTok, the TLC star revealed her ‘coping skill’ using a TikTok filter.

The filter titled “Got your coping skill, let’s see what you got”, skims through a number of predecided ‘coping skills’ until it stops and lands on one.

Tammy’s was: “Make yourself so busy so you don’t have to think about it.” Honestly Tammy, same.

Fans compliment Tammy Slaton on how good she looks today

Tammy is an avid TikTok user and loves posting a variety of entertaining content for her 420k followers.

Fans have been taken to Tammy’s recent videos to compliment her on how much she has progressed weight-wise.

One fan commented: “Tammy you are looking amazing. You are doing so great.”

Another penned: “You look amazing! I’m so proud of you.”

“I’m proud of your progress Tammy and you look happy”, wrote another.

Tammy hit her weight loss goal for surgery

In the latest episode of 1000-lb sisters, we saw Tammy hit her weight loss requirement for surgery.

Taking to the scales, she weighed in at 534.7, which she revealed was 14lb under her goal weight. At her heaviest, Tammy weighed 717lb, so she has dropped almost 200lb!

She said she was feeling “thrilled, proud, and excited.” Amanda and Misty were also seen getting emotional at how proud they were of the star.

WATCH 1000-LB SISTERS ON TLC EVERY TUESDAY AT 9/8C

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK