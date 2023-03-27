1000-lb Sisters’ Tammy Slaton has given fans another update on her weight loss journey and TikTok fans are totally blown away.

Tammy Slaton is proving her commitment to a healthier lifestyle is paying off.

The 36-year-old became a reality star in 2020 when TLC cameras began rolling in her Kentucky home. Over the last three years, the 1000-lb Sisters cast member has lived through carbon monoxide poisoning, a tracheostomy – surgery to aid with breathing – food addiction rehab, and even gotten married.

She undoubtedly lived by the “new year, new me” motto for 2023 as season 4 revealed she had shed over 180lbs ahead of her bariatric surgery.

The TLC star frequently shares update selfies on Instagram, but this time, TikTok has been given the tease.

Credit TLC youtube channel

In a TikTok photo montage clip posted on Sunday (March 27), the TV star flaunted her heartwarming moments as the world’s best aunt. Her nephew, Glenn Decon, joined the family in July 2022. He is the youngest son of Tammy’s sister, Amy Slaton, and her husband of four years, Michael Halterman.

While fans admit that Glenn is adorable, they can’t help but notice Tammy’s impressive weight loss progression. The reality star has a noticeably slimmer face and improved mobility.

One photo shows Tammy standing behind Caleb as she playfully pushes his nose upwards; she typically uses a wheelchair for transportation, so her activeness is a massive improvement given that the Slatons claimed she was previously at risk of being bedbound.

“So cute, you look amazing,” a fan responded to the video.

Another similarly wrote: “Tammy, girl you look amazing! Keep up the amazing work and keep pushing yourself.”

“Keep it up Tammy,” a third praised. “Looking good, it will pay off.”

Tammy and Caleb are going strong

While TikTok fans are wondering about Caleb’s weight journey, Instagram followers are wrapped up in his absence from her profile. Some have even commented hurtful accusations, but the recent TiKTok is clear that they’re going strong.

Tammy has been married to Caleb Willingham since November 19, 2022, so they’re not expecting a child anytime soon. That being said, her love for Glenn is proof she’s caught baby fever.

Caleb’s proposal happened so quickly that even her family predicted Tammy was pregnant.

The couple tied the knot at Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center, where they first met and fell in love.

She wore a breezy white dress, which was complemented by a pearl and jewel-encrusted tiara.

“You all knew me as Tammy Slaton, but now you’ll all know me as Mrs Tammy Willingham. I’m married now!” she exclaimed.