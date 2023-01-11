Tammy Slaton was told her body had “shut down” before she was hospitalized, as seen on the 1000-lb Sisters season 4 trailer. The new season also follows her marriage to Caleb Willingham, as well as her brother Chris’ transformation.

The trailer begins by showing a November 2021 clip of Tammy getting out of a vehicle before announcing she’s decided to go to rehab. A voiceover then reveals she stopped breathing.

However, Tammy makes rehab staff laugh by burping while using a walker. She then appears on camera from rehab to say: “I’m still here, b****es.” She later adds she has started “talking to somebody” in the center.

Tammy Slaton’s body was ‘shutting down’

Tammy is shown coughing while getting out of a vehicle on the 1000-lb Sisters season 4 trailer before she’s rushed to hospital. A voiceover states her “body is shutting down.”

After her progress in rehab is shown, her brother Chris reveals: “If she don’t get the surgery, she’s going to die because of her weight.” At the same time, Tammy is seen lying on a stretcher in an ambulance.

Cameras then cut to Amy, who reveals Tammy’s “oxygen is dropping” before adding: “She’s going to end up dead.” A staff member is seen rushing to Tammy who appears to be lying on a hospital bed.

How is the 1000-lb Sisters star doing now?

Tammy had a tracheotomy to help her breathe but is on a desperate journey to lose weight in rehab. She is working towards getting approved for weight loss surgery but to do that she has to drop a certain amount of weight.

She recently wed Caleb Willingham, who she met in rehab. They had been speaking for months before they decided to tie the knot, which was shared all over social media.

Fans of Tammy are now flooding her with congratulation messages, with many also noticing how much weight she appears to have lost. They have noticed she is brimming with happiness following her new life update.

Tammy’s weight loss journey

Tammy has been on a weight loss journey since 1000-lb Sisters first aired on TLC. In February 2022, she shared selfies that showed off her transformation after sticking to her healthy diet, months after going into rehab.

Since she entered rehab, Tammy has been continuing to drop the pounds. She asked the doctor to tell her she’s “approved” for surgery but he said she has real risks, which he warned her about before.

If you or someone you know needs support, there are many eating disorder helplines in the UK here to help. Beat can be contacted at 0808 801 0677 while Mind’s contact number is 0300 123 3393.

If you are based in the USA, you can call NEDA on (800) 931-2237.

WATCH 1000-LB SISTERS ON TLC FROM TUESDAY JANUARY 17 AT 9/8C

