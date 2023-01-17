Chris Combs now “looks amazing” after transformational weight loss that was captured for 1000-lb Sisters season 4. His journey has been documented from the start as Tammy Slaton’s brother supported his sibling on her progress.

When the trailer for the TLC show was released, most of the clips focused on giving an update on Tammy and Amy’s lives. However, their brother Chris did not go unnoticed as his brand new look was immediately picked up by fans.

Fans have hailed his weight loss transformation as “amazing” and “incredible” after noticing he has dropped more pounds than last season. Let’s look at Chris now, who his wife is and how supporters are reacting to his look.

Chris Combs now – after weight loss

Chris now looks “amazing” following his extreme weight loss transformation. He can now fit two of his legs in just one leg of trousers that he wore when he was at his biggest weight, and hopes he’s lost enough to get skin removal.

He claimed to have always struggled with his size. While he filmed the TLC hit show, Chris talked about why he wanted to get healthy and said he wanted to be a better role model for his daughter.

Chris was seen on 1000-lb Sisters having accomplished one of his big life goals — fitting inside the harness for an amusement park ride. He had plans to continue slimming down on season 3 of the series.

Tammy Slaton’s brother underwent surgery

Chris got weight loss surgery after losing enough lb to be approved. He started the journey alongside Tammy and got emergency surgery on his leg that left him unable to work out for a few months. And that was another issue.

By the end of 1000-lb Sisters season 3, Chris lost 140 pounds. Even better, he said he no longer has to use any insulin medications to help manage his diabetes. Fans have picked up on just how different he looks.

A viewer wrote: “Can we also talk about how incredible Chris’ transformation is?! So happy for him, all that effort paying off!” A fellow fan agreed and said: “I’m so happy he reclaimed his life back. The hard work is really paying off.”

1000-lb Sisters: Meet Chris’ wife

Chris met his wife, Brittany Combs, while they were both working at McDonald’s, and they are still happily loved-up today. Chris and Brittany have been married since October 2016 and live in Kentucky.

She appears on 1000-lb Sisters season 4 while Chris holds up a pair of trousers that used to fit him “at his biggest.” Brittany has supported Chris throughout his entire weight loss journey, as seen on the TLC series.

Chris previously said that he wanted to keep up with his wife but admitted that his ability to do simple tasks like putting on his shoes while he was at his highest weight was tough, and therefore he wanted to drop the pounds.

WATCH 1000-LB SISTERS ON TLC EVERY TUESDAY AT 9/8C

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK