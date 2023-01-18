Spoilers: Tammy Slaton is continuing her weight loss journey on 1000-lb Sisters. She was seen getting emotional over hearing she is at 717 lb on season 4, which led to fans giving her tons of support on social media.

The TLC series follows Tammy and Amy Slaton’s lives as they attempt to navigate a healthier lifestyle. Tammy was seen attending rehabilitation for her weight loss but faced some tough hardships along the way.

Fans are now asking how much Tammy weighs in real-time, as season 4 was filmed several months ago. However, she has said she “can’t talk” due to being under contract with the network. So, what’s the latest weight update?

Tammy Slaton hints at weight loss

Tammy’s last reported weight was 717lb (325kg), as seen on 1000-lb Sisters. She previously weighed a total of 605lb when she first made her TLC debut but recently took to TikTok to show off her much slimmer look.

She told fans: “I wish I could talk about all the stuff that’s going on with my weight and my hair and my clothes and my marriage, but I can’t. I’m still under contract. But I do appreciate your [a fan’s] comment, thank you!”

The 1000-lb Sisters star has been working out in her wheelchair in rehab, but her weight loss journey hasn’t been easy. She went up to 665lb during series two, but at her lightest televised weight, she tipped the scales at 587lb.

It is believed that Tammy would need to reach the 500-600lb mark to be approved for surgery. She also added that she “can’t give TLC FOMO [fear of missing out,” which is why she can’t talk about how much she weighs now.

Fans offer Tammy support after tears

When Tammy learned she’d increased her weight to 717lb on 1000-lb Sisters season 4 episode 1, she burst into tears. Fans felt for the reality TV personality, especially those who have watched her from the start.

One viewer wrote: “I can’t wait for Tammy to lose the weight #1000lbSisters.”

Another penned on Twitter: “Me neither. I’m here to cheer her on.”

“Hopefully, going through all of that will let Tammy know she needs to make some real changes to lose this weight… #1000lbSisters,” reacted a fellow fan who has high hopes for the star.

Did Tammy get weight loss surgery?

Yes, Tammy got weight loss surgery in August 2022, The US Sun reports. The successful gastric bypass procedure took place in Lexington, Kentucky, close to the end of the summer, after she lost enough weight to be approved.

The surgery took place before her wedding day. Tammy is now reportedly standing and walking. After the two-week recovery process ended, Tammy chose to remain in rehab where nurses are monitoring her trach.

If you or someone you know needs support, there are many eating disorder helplines in the UK here to help. Beat can be contacted at 0808 801 0677 while Mind’s contact number is 0300 123 3393.

If you are based in the USA, you can call NEDA on (800) 931-2237.

WATCH 1000-LB SISTERS ON TLC EVERY TUESDAY AT 9/8C

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK