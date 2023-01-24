Tammy Slaton‘s weight loss is showing in her recent photos and videos. 1000-lb Sisters fans are sharing how proud they are, having spotted a difference in her appearance as her progress plays out on the TLC series.

After her sister Amy Slaton had weight loss surgery, Tammy felt more pressure to drop the pounds. Her heaviest weight, 717lb, aired on 1000-lb Sisters season 4 before she burst into tears at the scale numbers.

Since then, Tammy appears to have lost a considerable amount of weight. Her progress hasn’t gone unnoticed by fans, who are now flooding her social media comments with tons of praise as 2023 gets underway.

Tammy Slaton’s weight loss

When 1000-lb Sisters first hit TLC in 2020, Tammy weighed 714lb. She lost weight, then put it back on, and along the way, faced serious health issues as a result of her weight. When season 4 was filmed, Tammy had gone up to 715lb.

However, things got better. Tammy got weight loss surgery in August 2022, The US Sun reports. The gastric bypass procedure took place in Lexington, Kentucky, after she lost enough weight to be approved.

The surgery took place before her wedding day. Tammy is now reportedly standing and walking. After the two-week recovery process ended, Tammy chose to remain in rehab where nurses monitor her trach.

Recent pictures of 1000-lb Sisters star

Tammy has been sharing a few updates which hint at her extreme weight loss. She shared a video working out in rehab, as well as a video with her husband Caleb Willingham, where she appeared to look a lot slimmer.

She told fans she “wish I could talk about all the stuff that’s going on with my weight and my hair and my clothes,” but added that she can’t reveal any updates due to not wanting to give TLC fear of missing out.

It is expected that Tammy’s weight loss will air on 1000-lb Sisters season 5. Her TikTok account is her most active form of social media, with her last post on January 14. She usually shares videos rather than pictures.

Tammy in 2023: Fans ‘see a difference’

Tammy has strayed from posting too many pictures in 2023, as she explained she is on contract with TLC and therefore can’t update fans on her weight loss progress. However, she did hint at her progression by sharing her thanks.

Many 1000-lb Sisters fans are taking to her Instagram comments to share just how beaming they are at her weight loss progress. One follower told Tammy: “YOU GOT THIS TAMMY!!!!!! DONT GIVE UP!!! I see a difference already!!!!”

A fellow fan shared their glee and wrote in her comments: “She’s lost so much weight since this picture! I honestly didn’t think she would do it.. I’m super proud of her! 🙌🏼👏🏼.”

“Tammy!!🙌❤️ keep going you can do this! Don’t give up,” penned a 1000-lb Sisters viewer.

