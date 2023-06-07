Tammy Slaton’s weight loss surgeon, Dr. Eric Smith, was paid a visit by the 1000-lb Sisters star on his birthday. The first thing he noticed during the visit was that she is no longer on oxygen and walking by herself.

During Tammy’s journey on 1000-lb Sisters, TLC viewers watched Dr. Eric Smith advise the reality TV personality over and over again. Tammy Slaton ended up crying when the surgeon warned her of a high risk of death.

However, with her weight loss surgeon’s help, she changed her entire life around. She is now walking and no longer needs an oxygen tube to breathe, which her doctor noticed straight away.

Tammy Slaton debuts weight loss

For months, Tammy Slaton has slowly been showing off her weight loss transformation. Her health has been on the up ever since she committed to a healthier diet and underwent bariatric surgery in 2022.

After getting the surgery done, Tammy continued to go to rehab and required an oxygen tube to help with breathing. However, she’s now officially able to walk without needing any help from nurses or a walking frame.

It’s not just weight loss that Tammy has switched up but her entire appearance, from dying her hair red to getting her nails done. She has been compared to her sister, Amy Slaton, with fans saying she is almost down to the same size.

She pays Dr. Eric Smith a visit

Tammy paid Dr. Eric Smith a visit on his birthday, and he immediately came out of his office to hug and greet her. A health professional, Mary, began to cry, which led Tammy to comfort her and ask: “Are you crying?!”

The surgeon said it was the “best birthday surprise” before opening his door to reveal pictures hung up of his clients. A photo of Tammy was seen hanging center stage. A colleague said: “The rockstar came to see you.”

He also noticed that Tammy was walking without an oxygen tube, and said, “No oxygen?! That’s awesome.” He then asked her: “When did you get rid of it?” It comes after years of working with Tammy to change her eating habits.

Tammy is walking without oxygen

For years, Tammy required help to breathe with an oxygen tube. At one point, she could only manage a few steps a day and that was as far as just outside the front door, but everything has changed now.

Tammy Slaton is now walking without needing assistance and even was able to come off oxygen two weeks ago, Tammy confirmed to Dr. Smith on the video posted to his Instagram on June 7.

Fans praised Eric for helping Tammy, and are congratulating the reality star for “coming a long way.” One fan said, “Seeing Tammy walk like that shows what a difference you make in people’s lives❤️❤️.”